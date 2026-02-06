Hanoian specialties lure attention, businesses seek trade opportunities

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Get Together Tết-themed area has drawn strong interest from visitors with its best-known and finest products at the National Spring Fair 2026, bringing shoppers together in a lively showcase of commerce and culture ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Occupying the fair’s largest space of 9,500sq.m, the booth is regarded as a major commercial and cultural highlight of the capital during the traditional Lunar New Year.

Visitors will find a wide variety of goods, including fashion, textiles, leather goods, processed foods, beverages, household items, One Commune One Products (OCOP) and specialty items from traditional craft villages.

With a single round of shopping, they can find everything they need, from candied fruits, young rice cakes, Tây Hồ lotus tea and Ước Lễ pork sausage to Vạn Phúc silk and Bát Tràng pottery, for the nation’s biggest holiday of the year.

Võ Nguyên Phong, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said that in addition to product displays and introductions, the city has also organised a wide range of cultural activities reflecting the distinctive features of Vietnamese Tết.

These include calligraphy demonstrations and couplet writing, making bánh chưng and bánh dày (traditional rice cakes), pounding pork sausage and crafting clay figurines, along with showcases of traditional costumes, flower carving and arrangement and the preparation of five-fruit and Tết feast trays.

He added that the department aimed to strengthen trade connections, boost domestic consumption and support businesses and cooperatives through the event.

“This is an opportunity to introduce typical and representative products of the capital and other regions to consumers, contributing to promoting the image of Hà Nội, stimulating tourism and services during Tết,” he said.

Business connection

Hà Nội’s exhibition area is divided into several themed zones, designed to expand opportunities for networking and brand promotion, promote the value of traditional crafts and seek partners and markets in the context of economic development alongside the preservation of the capital’s identity.

Among them, the space showcasing traditional craft products attracts a large number of visitors with its traditional cultural décor.

Many of Hà Nội’s traditional craft villages brought characteristic product lines to the fair, including hand embroidery, ceramics, rattan and bamboo weaving, lacquerware, fine art wood products, conical hats, clay figurines and traditional processed products.

At the booth of the Thu Hương Bamboo and Conical Hat Cooperative, many visitors tried their hand at making and painting conical hats.

Director of the cooperative Tạ Thu Hương said her workshop aimed to help visitors, especially children, get closer to traditional crafts, thereby raising awareness of cultural values and handcrafted labour. Through direct interaction, products were not simply introduced but also became a vibrant bridge between the craft village and consumers.

Meritorious Artisan Đỗ Văn Cường from the Thiết Ứng fine art wood carving village said that at the fair visitors could experience and learn about the production process as well as the story behind each product as told by artisans. This, he said, would help the craft receive greater care from the public and live forever.

“High pressure from industrially produced goods poses a major challenge for many craft villages,” said Cường.

“However, the steadfast preservation of traditional handcrafted methods and a focus on specialised product lines have enabled many craft villages to survive. Participating in large-scale events such as the Spring Fair helps us boost sales, expand opportunities and bring craft village products closer to consumers in a more direct and authentic way.”

Cường and many other sellers are also proactively applying digital transformation solutions in their promotion, using QR codes to introduce products, connect to e-commerce platforms, online sales platforms and social media.

They believe that combining traditional and digital promotional methods will help expand customer reach and enhance the effectiveness of promoting craft village brands. — VNS