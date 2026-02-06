Artisan's produce sculptures shine at Spring Fair

HÀ NỘI — The inaugural Glorious Spring Fair 2026 in Hà Nội is not just a venue for showcasing products, but also a captivating cultural highlight for the capital city, with visitors listing pieces of art made from produce as a particularly fascinating feature.

The sculptures, made by artisan Nguyễn Văn Tuyến from HCM City, have garnered special attention from both locals and tourists, enhancing the cultural experience at the fair.

Tuyến's booth features brightly coloured decorations that result from a harmonious blend of creativity and craftsmanship. Using everyday fruits and vegetables, he creates works of significant aesthetic value while conveying important traditional cultural messages.

“Fruit is not merely a product of nature; it symbolises the fruits of labour,” Tuyến explained. Each of his sculptures is crafted with respect and care, reflecting gratitude toward the farmers who provide the abundant raw materials for this art form.

“These fruit pieces are not just for display, they also express a longing for favourable weather and a prosperous, peaceful life,” he added.

Tuyến’s sculptures often draw from familiar themes in Vietnamese culture, such as Dragon and Phoenix Harmony, Four Sacred Animals and symbols of happiness, prosperity and longevity.

Each piece requires not only technical skill, but also a deep understanding of symbolic meaning, enabling the forms and colours to tell a complete cultural story.

Preparation plays a crucial role in creating these impressive works. Tuyến meticulously researches and selects appropriate materials from various regions, ensuring that the produce is fresh, vibrant and well-shaped. Depending on his vision, he employs techniques of joining and carving, or a combination of both, to maintain the original beauty of the fruit as much as possible.

A fascinating aspect of Tuyến's work is how it expresses cultural differences between the north and south. He explained that in the south, people often avoid displaying bananas or oranges due to their beliefs, preferring fruit like pineapples, figs and papayas to convey good fortune.

In contrast, fruit sculptures in the north typically include bananas, pomelos, peaches, tangerines and oranges, symbolising togetherness and abundance.

Under Tuyến's skilled hands, gourds, pumpkins, watermelons and mangoes transform into vivid representations of dragons, tigers, cranes and other familiar folk symbols. The natural colours of the produce, from the green of the leaves and the red of the dragon fruit to the yellow of the pomelo, are harmoniously arranged to create an eye-catching overall effect while maintaining a sense of familiarity.

The art at the fair not only offers a unique viewing experience, but also plays a vital role in the dissemination of traditional culture in a creative and modern manner. Through each work, Tuyến skilfully weaves together art, life and a belief in prosperity and well-being, leaving a deep impression on viewers.

Tuyến’s journey began when he saw people decorating wedding trays, which inspired him to learn and imitate the craft without formal training. Eventually, he received guidance from folk artisan Uncle Chín Giúp, which helped him refine his skills.

He said that creating sculptures is challenging, but coming up with themes poses an even greater difficulty.

“I mainly read newspapers and news to find themes for my works. I synthesise this information and create a piece that matches my vision,” Tuyến said.

His inspiration often springs from traditional imagery and even includes national heroes, such as late President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as major national events.

In pursuing this craft with enthusiasm and a pure heart, Tuyến is now focused on preserving and developing this precious national art form.

He frequently participates in fairs and competitions to share knowledge and learn from others. His dedication not only enriches his own artistry, but also contributes to the continued appreciation of Vietnamese cultural heritage. — VNS