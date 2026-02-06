Spring Flower Market in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter expanded for Tết

HÀ NỘI — The Spring Flower Market 2026 in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter will occupy a larger space than in previous years, extending along the streets of Hàng Lược, Hàng Khoai, Hàng Rươi, Hàng Mã and the mural street of Phùng Hưng, according to the Hoàn Kiếm Ward People’s Committee.

Offering a series of engaging cultural activities, the event aims to create an appealing destination for locals and visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere and shop for the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The highlight of this year’s market is Phùng Hưng mural street, which is adorned with beautiful miniature displays and eye-catching design elements, including a giant chessboard and stalls made from bamboo and rattan.

As many as thirty booths are set up to showcase handicrafts, traditional village products and folk paintings. A variety of cultural and artistic activities will also take place on the same street, including xẩm (blind busker singing), calligraphy, bánh chưng (square sticky rice cakes) making, tò he figurine (made of sticky rice flour) crafting, Đông Hồ folk art painting, horse sculpture creation, and 3D chocolate painting.

To make it easier for residents and visitors to shop and experience the market, booths are positioned off the side of the road along the walking streets of Hàng Lược, Hàng Khoai, Hàng Mã and Hàng Rươi, creating a spacious thoroughfare for people to access the flower market. The booths are divided into sections: a Tết flower market, a traditional craft village, and a space for folk art.

The world of ornamental plants, including bonsai featuring hundreds of vibrant tree and flower varieties, is concentrated along Hàng Lược street.

At the intersection of Hàng Lược and Hàng Mã, two clusters of stalls titled The Old Street re-enact the traditional trading atmosphere of old Hà Nội, bringing nostalgic memories of the cultural heritage of the 1,000-year-old capital.

For the first time, organisers have dedicated an area to showcase unique varieties of Đà Lạt orchids at the junction of Hàng Lược and Hàng Khoai, highlighting an attraction for orchid enthusiasts.

Strolling along Hàng Lược street, visitors can explore an area for antiques, featuring replicas of vintage items displayed in a simulated ancient house, while directly interacting with artisans practising calligraphy and crafting tò he figurines.

The opening ceremony of the Spring Flower Market 2026 in the Old Quarter takes place on February 6 at the triangular area where Hàng Lược, Hàng Cót and Phùng Hưng meet. The opening programme will feature distinctive cultural performances and various activities for visitors to experience, including exploring the Tết flower market and the mural space of Phùng Hưng, alongside cultural and artistic events for the public.

The Spring Flower Market in the Old Quarter will run until February 16, with daily opening hours from 8am to 10pm, offering many new attractions. It is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors. — VNS