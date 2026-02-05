Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Lion and dragon dances ready to roar

February 05, 2026 - 18:23
Lion and dragon dances by the Vietnamese-Chinese community is at the heart of the Lunar New Year in HCM City. As Tết holiday approaches, this traditional art form is brought to life by local troupes and competitions.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hmong New Year in the city

The 'Hmong New Year in the City' programme returned this year, bringing the vibrant spirit of the highlands into the capital. The annual celebration gathers young Hmong in Hà Nội together to mark their New Year away from home, as colourful costumes, lively music and joyful traditional dances fill the streets with festivity.
Life & Style

Tết around the old quarter

Traditional Tết festivities are bringing spring to life at ancient houses and temples across Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can experience not only heritage spaces but also the customs and rituals of the Lunar New Year.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom