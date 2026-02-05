Lion and dragon dances ready to roar

Lion and dragon dances by the Vietnamese-Chinese community is at the heart of the Lunar New Year in HCM City. As Tết holiday approaches, this traditional art form is brought to life by local troupes and competitions.
The 'Hmong New Year in the City' programme returned this year, bringing the vibrant spirit of the highlands into the capital. The annual celebration gathers young Hmong in Hà Nội together to mark their New Year away from home, as colourful costumes, lively music and joyful traditional dances fill the streets with festivity.
Traditional Tết festivities are bringing spring to life at ancient houses and temples across Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can experience not only heritage spaces but also the customs and rituals of the Lunar New Year.
At the Spring Fair, Tho unveiled a captivating green world crafted entirely from coconut leaves. Her offerings ranged from elegant flower vases and intricate baskets to whimsical creations like handbags, wedding bouquets and lively figures of butterflies, peacocks and other enchanting creatures.