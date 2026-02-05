New theatrical plays designed for Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City’s theatres are presenting new shows designed to cater to a diverse audience during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, which falls on February 14-22.

Làng Vô Tặc (A Village Has No Crime), a folk-style satirical comedy produced by IDECAF, promises to make the audience bust out laughing during the special holiday.

The play, directed by Thanh Thủy, is set in feudal society.

The story begins with the wrongful conviction of a farmer who is accused of robbing a newly appointed mandarin, so he must jump into the river to escape. After the incident, the village received a “no crime” certificate from the court.

Five years later, the farmer’s wife makes plans to get justice for her husband and reveal the “true face” of local authorities.

Thủy, who also plays the wife, said Làng Vô Tặc features a traditional folk comedy motif, bringing lots of laughs with plot twists and inside jokes.

The play features IDECAF’s favourite actors such as Thủy, Đình Toàn, Bạch Long, Hoàng Trinh and Quốc Thịnh.

Huỳnh Anh Tuấn, the theatre’s director, said Thủy’s folk-style plays have something new that impresses him each time, and added that Làng Vô Tặc’s music features modern styles instead of folk ones, as some people believe.

The 63-year-old actress graduated in directing from the Theatrical Art University 2 (currently the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography) but debuted as an actress in 1994.

She is known for her appearance in Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa (Once Upon a Time), IDECAF’s long-term theatre programme for children that began in 2000. The programme has produced 36 plays until now.

Thủy has directed 26 plays, mostly inspired by folk stories and motifs, such as Bí Mật Giếng Làng Khủm (A Secret of the Well in Khủm Village), Tiếng Vạc Sành (Sound of a Pottery Vase), and Chuyện Làng Ung (The Tale of Ung Village).

She has won five Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) Awards for Favourite Theatrical Director and Actress presented by Người Lao Động (Labourer) Newspaper.

Làng Vô Tặc will be staged on February 18 and 20 at 28 Lê Thánh Tôn Street in Sài Gòn Ward.

The Thiên Đăng Drama Stage will present a new play titled Trò Chơi Hoàn Hảo (Perfect Game), which is adapted from the Italian movie Perfetti Sconosciuti (Perfect Strangers).

The play is set at a party among close friends where they are asked to play a game of publicising any messages and phone calls received during the feast, leading to many secrets coming out.

The play’s director Nhật Quang said, “Trò Chơi Hoàn Hảo is not a ‘copy’ of the original movie. It is a theatrical work in which every line of dialogue and every psychological turn depends on the actors’ breath. The play promises to bring the audience intense emotions in a single moment.”

The production features Meritorious Artists Thành Lộc and Hữu Châu, who are guarantees of the work’s quality, along with Trương Hạ, Lê Hoàng Giang and Trang Tuyền.

The show will be scheduled on February 17, 19, 21 and 23. The theatre is at 62 Trần Quang Khải Street in Tân Định Ward.

Children’s play

As a tradition, the Small Theatre will entertain child audiences with new plays for Tết, including Náo Động Rừng Cổ Tích (Chaos in Fairy Forest) and Bí Mật Rạp Xiếc Và Chú Ngựa Thần (The Secret of a Circus and a Magic Horse).

Directed by young artist Minh Quốc, Náo Động Rừng Cổ Tích revolves around a boy who does not believe in fairy tales. Then he is lost in a fairy forest. He must join with the forest spirits to overcome challenges about bravery, resilience, and soul to come back home.

The play features the journey of a boy who learns to believe in himself and become a responsible person.

Meanwhile, Bí Mật Rạp Xiếc Và Chú Ngựa Thần, directed by Huỳnh Nhu, is in production and scheduled to premiere during Lunar New Year.

The play will feature circus acts, kylin dance, and funny music and dance, promising to provide exciting and happy moments for the child audience during the holiday.

Meritorious Artist Mỹ Uyên, the theatre’s director, said, “Families seek entertainment for every member to have fun together, and children’s plays are a priority. This year, we decided to stage two plays to entertain child audiences.”

The two plays will be staged from February 17 to March 8 at 5B Võ Văn Tần Street in Xuân Hòa Ward. — VNS