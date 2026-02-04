Crafting sustainable future from Glorious Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Set against the vibrant shopping atmosphere leading up to the Lunar New Year, the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 serves as a meeting point for traditional craft villages from across the country.

More than merely a venue for displaying and selling products to satisfy year-end shopping demands, the fair, held at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội, creates a space that connects craft villages with the market. This initiative helps bring traditional handicraft values closer to consumers in an increasingly competitive environment.

For the craft villages, participating in the fair not only aims to boost sales during the peak season but also provides the opportunity to showcase their products beyond the familiar confines of rural areas, reaching urban consumers and tourists directly. The fair allows production facilities to gather market feedback, understand consumer trends, adjust designs, improve quality, and enhance the value of their products.

Many stalls featuring handcrafted items made from natural materials attracted attention from both locals and tourists due to their rustic charm, familiarity and eco-friendly nature. These products, which serve both daily needs and decorative purposes, reflect the rising trend of green consumption, especially as sustainable development becomes a priority for many industries.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc, a representative of Kỷ Nguyên Xanh Co., Ltd., noted that participating in the Spring Fair 2026 was an opportunity for her company to connect its traditional craft products with domestic consumers.

The products on display primarily originate from craft villages in Ninh Bình Province and utilise familiar rural materials such as sedge, water hyacinth, and natural grass. Artisans skillfully transform these simple materials into modern products that retain the traditional characteristics of their craft villages.

According to Ngọc, the Spring Fair allows businesses to share the stories behind their crafts, the origins of their raw materials, and the cultural values linked with each handcrafted item. Participation in the fair helps craft village products reach consumers directly, expand their market presence, and enhance their recognition. More importantly, through trade promotion activities, craft villages gain the motivation to align traditional products with sustainable consumption trends, thereby increasing their economic value and creating stable livelihoods for rural workers.

In addition to handcrafted products made from natural materials, a booth featuring conical hats from Chuông Village also drew many visitors. With a rich history, Chuông's conical hats are deeply embedded in the daily life and culture of the Vietnamese people. However, in a changing market faced with competition from industrial products, introducing these goods through fairs is considered a vital strategy for the craft village's growth and preservation.

Artisan Phạm Thị Toán, representing Chuông Village, explained that each conical hat displayed at the fair is entirely handcrafted, requiring meticulous skill and dedication from the artisans. From selecting the leaves and making the frame to sewing and finishing, every step is done by hand. This attention to detail in each stage contributes to the unique value of Chuông Village hats, helping the product maintain its market position.

Toán added that through the fair, conical hats not only gain exposure to domestic consumers but also gradually access the international market. Participation in events like the Spring Fair offers artisans more opportunities to promote their products while sharing the story and cultural significance of their craft.

Toán believes that the first Spring Fair of 2026 represents a platform for interaction and connection between artisans and consumers. Through direct engagement, artisans can introduce their production processes and share stories about their craft, helping consumers appreciate the value of handcrafted items. This engagement also aids craft villages in preserving their identities while adapting to the tastes and needs of the modern market.

Held under the theme 'Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring', the event brought together around 2,500 domestic enterprises and 3,000 booths showcasing Vietnamese goods and brands across sectors.

The fair, planned to be held until February 13, is expected to attract millions of visitors during the peak Tết (Lunar New Year) shopping season. — VNS