HCM City festival honours traditional Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City residents and local and international tourists are eager to explore traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) activities at the Vietnamese Tết Festival celebrating the Year of the Horse.

The festival at the Youth Cultural House welcomes visitors with golden statues of horses to send wishes for a good start of the new year and aspiration for a brighter future.

Visitors, mostly in áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress), can have vibrant photos with the mascot of the year while hundreds of mai (ochna) trees are also arranged inside the venue and along Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street.

A cultural space called Đẹp xưa (Beauty of the Past), which recreates the image of the traditional Tết atmosphere in the South, is also a favourite backdrop for people to capture beautiful moments of the year.

The space is set up with an old house with flowers and a nêu tree (a tall bamboo pole) in front of the house to symbolise luck, the cooking of bánh tét (cylindrical glutinous rice cake), and traditional craft products.

Visitors can request calligraphy works at the calligraphy market, featuring 50 calligraphers from calligraphy clubs in the city and neighbouring provinces.

The calligraphers, dressed in áo dài, offer words on red paper, paper fans or red lucky money envelopes in hopes of happiness, success, wealth and health in the new year.

The festival also offers several performances of traditional art, such as ca trù (ceremonial singing), nhã nhạc (Vietnamese court music), tài tử music, and Kylin – Lion – Dragon dance every night.

Nguyễn Hồng Phúc, the cultural house’s director, said: “In the past 19 years, the Vietnamese Tết Festival has been an attractive destination for visitors before and during the Tết holiday. The festival offers a cultural space imbued with traditional identity, and boosts positive energy for people entering a new year with an aspiration for advancement.”

Singer Nam Cường, who has visited the festival every year, gave his impression of the miniature landscapes and decorations at this year’s event. “I can take beautiful photos at every corner.”

The festival remains open until February 21, or the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, at 4 Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street in Sài Gòn Ward. — VNS