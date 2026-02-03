Welcome Year of Horse with Saigontourist's exciting travel deals

HÀ NỘI — Saigontourist Group is kicking off the 2026 tourism year with a spring in its step, rolling out a series of travel promotions at the ongoing first Việt Nam Glorious Spring Fair 2026 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội.

At the Saigontourist Group booth, visitors can explore a range of unique Tết holiday products and services from member companies. Saigontourist Travel Service Company, part of the Saigontourist Group, is launching a large-scale promotional programme titled Meeting at the Spring Fair - Hunting for Deals to Welcome the Year of the Horse.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy attractive privileges, including significant discounts on overseas tours, with direct reductions of up to VNĐ5 million for customers who register for tours.

Specifically, a VNĐ2 million discount is available for tours to Europe, America and Australia (including the Keukenhof flower festival and Northern Europe). Additionally, there is an immediate VNĐ5 million discount on Dubai tours for groups of four or more, as well as discounts ranging from VNĐ300,000 to VNĐ1 million for tours to Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand and India.

During this period, Saigontourist Travel is also introducing the Spring Travel to Discover Beautiful Việt Nam programme, featuring a diverse range of tours from regions such as Hà Giang, Cao Bằng and Sa Pa, including options like Sài Gòn in the Early Tết Season, Tết in the Mekong Delta and the Hà Nội City Tour, with prices starting from just VNĐ800,000.

Furthermore, the Saigontourist Group booth will host mini-games and lucky draws every day from 9am to 9pm, giving customers a chance to win attractive travel prizes.

The first Spring Fair 2026 marks the beginning of a series of large-scale trade, cultural and consumer activities during the Lunar New Year of the Horse, with widespread participation from ministries, sectors, localities and the business community. The aim is to promote and stimulate domestic product consumption, connect supply and demand and enhance supply chains, contributing to economic growth targets.

This event also marks the second time Saigontourist Group has participated in a large-scale national trade, cultural and consumer event, following the Autumn Fair held in October and November 2025.

Trương Đức Hùng, General Director of Saigontourist Group, emphasised that participation in the first Spring Fair is not only the launch of the group's key trade and tourism promotion campaign for 2026 but also a demonstration of Saigontourist Group's commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural values of the traditional Tết holiday.

"This is a golden opportunity for Saigontourist Group to connect supply and demand, stimulate domestic consumption, and showcase unique spring products, contributing to strong growth momentum for the tourism industry right from the beginning of the Year of the Horse," Hùng said. — VNS