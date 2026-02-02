Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Silk weaving tradition

February 02, 2026 - 18:09
With a history spanning more than 700 years, Nha Xá silk village in Ninh Bình continues to preserve the art of traditional silk weaving. Today, its silk stands as a symbol of heritage, quality and sustainable craftsmanship in a modern world.

Life & Style

INSPIRE FEST 2026 promotes empowerment of persons with disabilities

The “Việt Nam Persons with Disabilities Day – INSPIRE FEST 2026”, scheduled for this April, will launch a nationwide annual event series spanning the northern, central and southern regions, with the aim of delivering practical support to more than eight million persons with disabilities on the occasion of April 18.
Life & Style

HCM City identifies culture as growth driver in new era

Director of HCM City Department of Culture and Sports Trần Thế Thuận has outlined a comprehensive strategy to implement Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, aiming to transform culture into the soft power of the creative city and develop the city as a cultural exchange hub for Southeast Asia.

