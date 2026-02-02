Silk weaving tradition

With a history spanning more than 700 years, Nha Xá silk village in Ninh Bình continues to preserve the art of traditional silk weaving. Today, its silk stands as a symbol of heritage, quality and sustainable craftsmanship in a modern world.
From UNESCO’s perspective, the resolution articulates a concrete roadmap for structural reform, aiming to mobilise social capital, catalyse the creative economy, and safeguard cultural diversity. This builds upon Việt Nam’s long-standing cultural advocacy and will enable Việt Namto navigate the complexities of the digital era and a volatile global landscape, he stated.
The “Việt Nam Persons with Disabilities Day – INSPIRE FEST 2026”, scheduled for this April, will launch a nationwide annual event series spanning the northern, central and southern regions, with the aim of delivering practical support to more than eight million persons with disabilities on the occasion of April 18.
Director of HCM City Department of Culture and Sports Trần Thế Thuận has outlined a comprehensive strategy to implement Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, aiming to transform culture into the soft power of the creative city and develop the city as a cultural exchange hub for Southeast Asia.
Young designer Phan Huy brings Vietnamese heritage to the Paris Haute Couture stage with his striking collection 'Cành Vàng Lá Ngọc' (The Golden Branch and Jade Leaf, also known as Born of Gold and Jade).