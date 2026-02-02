Miss Multicultural World 2026 features beauties from 50 countries, regions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host Miss Multicultural World for the first time, welcoming beauties from nearly 50 countries and regions in a celebration of diversity that promises to turn heads and hearts alike.

The contest aims to honour and promote multicultural beauty, highlighting the diversity of identities, personality and the social roles of women in the context of globalisation.

In addition to their appearance, contestants will be judged and evaluated based on their knowledge, communication skills, talents and understanding of the cultural values of the country they represent.

According to Mrs Grand International 2022 Phan Kim Oanh, head of the organising committee, the pageant will welcome representatives of Japan, the US, the Philippines, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Mexico and Laos.

During the contest, they will take part in a series of activities such as performances, cultural exchanges, showcasing their individual talents and academic and social competitions.

The Grand Finale will be held on June 28 at Hà Nội's Hồ Gươm Theatre.

Việt Nam's selection as the host country for Miss Multicultural World 2026 holds significant meaning, according to the organisers.

It is not only an opportunity to promote the image of Việt Nam, its people and typical culture to the international community but also demonstrates the capacity of organisations of cultural and artistic events of global scale.

Earlier, Việt Nam will also hold Miss Multicultural Vietnam 2026. The winner, who will be announced on April 5, will be the Vietnamese representative at the world event. Her first runner-up will take part in Miss Eco International 2026 in May in Egypt.

To date, the competition has been licensed to be held nationally in over 30 countries and territories.

Oanh is President and founder of both Miss Multicultural Việt Nam and Miss Multicultural World.

She said in 2026 she would also take charge of other beauty contests for women from 20 to 45 years old, such as Mrs Grand Vietnam and Mrs Earth Vietnam, which aim to recognise and honour women's roles in the family and society. — VNS