Đà Nẵng beachfront venue wins ASEAN tourism award

ĐÀ NẴNG – Ariyana Convention Centre Danang, from the central city of Đà Nẵng, was given the ASEAN MICE Venue Award for 2026-28, igniting a successful year for the tourism industry in the central hub.

The beachfront site was among five Vietnamese destinations honoured with regional awards at the ceremony, including Sun Spa Resort (Quảng Bình); Silk Path Grand Huế Hotel and Spa; Grand Hồ Tràm (Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu) and Lady Hill Sapa Resort (Lào Cai). As premier leaders in the MICE industry, these destinations help position Việt Nam on the global business tourism map.

Đà Nẵng has emerged as a key player in growing Asia Pacific’s MICE sector, and it has been reinforcing its position as a top-tier venue for international meetings and conventions over the past several years.

Golf and MICE have been designated as two major attractions for the central city, with India as a key market. Indian customers are increasingly choosing Đà Nẵng as a premier destination for the high-end MICE and wedding segments since 2022.

Đà Nẵng’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department said it has promoted more than 1,000 B2B meetings among Vietnamese and Philippine travel businesses at the recent ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu, the Philippines.

The department has also held a discussion with AirAsia representatives on launching a Đà Nẵng-Manila air route with four flights per week starting in March.

The city welcomed 165,000 tourists from the Philippines in 2025, 2.5 times as many as 2024, according to the tourism department. Cebu Pacific Air also increased flights on the Manila-Đà Nẵng route from three per week to two per day in 2025.

Đà Nẵng aims to host 93,000 MICE arrivals in 2026. — VNS