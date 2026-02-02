Classical ballet variations to be performed in Đại Nam Theatre

HÀ NỘI — A show featuring mesmerising performances and classical ballet variations from the Arts 4 All troupe will take place in Đại Nam Theatre on February 8.

The ballet variations are from masterpieces of world classical ballet, including The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, Satanella and La Esmeralda. The variations are choreographed in a work entitled Chìa Khóa Hòa Âm (Harmony Key).

A performance that tells an inspiring story of friendship and mutual understanding, the show follows the journey of Elena and Isabel – two dancers with contrasting personalities who are assigned to perform a duet to open and illuminate a festival.

However, they initially fail in their collaboration, because each dancer focuses solely on her own strengths. Only by facing challenges together do they ultimately succeed in lighting up the festival.

True art emerges from the perfect fusion of skills and genuine emotion, according to former ballerina and theatre director Trần Thu Hương.

"The 75-minute show will present an ambitious repertoire featuring 17 renowned ballet excerpts from around the world," Hương said.

"A highlight is the performance by pre-teen ballerinas Minh Minh and Cẩm Anh, who execute 19 consecutive pirouettes with remarkable control and smooth flow in the Satanella excerpt. It promises moments of emotional depth and captivating stage presence.”

The two dancers have been learning ballet for several years as a hobby. Last year, both of them performed in Swan Lake. Minh Minh played the White Swan and Cẩm Anh featured in Dance of the Big Swans.

The ballet show is choreographed by Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet soloist Phạm Thu Hằng, with around 100 dancers from Arts 4 All performing.

Harmony Key will begin at 7.30pm. For tickets and information, call Huyền at 0977377456. — VNS