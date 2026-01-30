Áo dài collection for Tết inspired by hope, showcases the grace of East Asian femininity

HÀ NỘI — My Lullaby, a luxury women's fashion brand, has launched a new collection of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) as a special gift for women in celebration of Tết (Lunar New Year).

The lookbook for the Ngọc Biếc (Emerald) collection is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Tràng An, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the northern province of Ninh Bình, often described as Việt Nam’s "precious gem."

In this poetic setting, the graceful áo dài dances gently with the rhythm of paddles on tranquil waters. Beneath the azure skies, the beauty of women is celebrated through luxurious silk and exquisite craftsmanship, accentuated by the delicate artistry of needle and thread.

The inspiration for the collection stems from a quiet moment experienced by designer Đặng Phương Minh, founder of the brand.

“I have been reflecting deeply on the theme of Hope. I chose the refreshing green of new buds after the rain and the emerald waters of Tràng An as symbols to convey it,” she said.

“The delicate plants thrive after storms, just as the beauty of Vietnamese women endures through various challenges. They remain soft and gentle while embodying a powerful inner strength. They never abandon hope, believing that tomorrow will bring brighter days.”

The standout feature of the Emerald collection is its exquisite hand-stitching technique. While most áo dài designs today are machine-made to maximise speed and production, the collection employs master artisans to meticulously oversee every step of the hand-stitching process for each design.

According to the designer, hand-stitching is not merely a technique; it represents a silent dialogue between human hands and fabric. Each stitch is executed with a rhythmic tension that ensures the dress doesn't become rigid, allowing it to drape softly and gracefully with every step. This dedication infuses the design with its own unique "life," elevating the áo dài to a realm of luxury and emotion.

“Each design in the collection is crafted with the intention of standing the test of time. With its exquisite hand-stitching, the áo dài embodies the value of preserving memories and moments, transcending the fleeting nature of trends. It becomes a cherished keepsake that a woman can treasure as a symbol of a year filled with resilience, or an elegant gift as a timeless heirloom for future generations,” she added.

“This is also how My Lullaby cherishes its customers: by offering not just the experience of wearing elegance and uniqueness, but by providing the opportunity to own a handcrafted piece that embodies soul and enduring values.”

The collection exquisitely blends premium fabrics with intricate embroidered details, providing a diverse selection for sophisticated women that caters to any occasion, from formal ceremonies to lavish spring festivities.

Each design serves as a subtle celebration of the unique personalities of women, spanning elegant, modern áo dài to form-fitting silhouettes and sophisticated puff-sleeved dresses.

For example, the emerald velvet dress adorned with intricately hand-embroidered floral and bird patterns, finished with a pristine lace and fringe hem that exudes regal allure while remaining effortlessly free-spirited.

Another design, the deep red áo dài, highlighted by a delicate white flower at the chest, elegantly showcases the grace of East Asian femininity, with a stylised collar that adds a distinctive touch amid the bustling cityscape.

"Each hand-stitched áo dài is akin to a slow, deliberate breathing – a tribute to the skilled hands of artisans who tirelessly preserve traditional craftsmanship," the designer said.

"Sometimes, luxury is not defined by labels, but by the feeling of being cherished and valued, as well as the awareness of preserving cultural beauty for future generations."— VNS