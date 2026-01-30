New Zealand media highlights Việt Nam’s wellness and spa resorts

SYDNEY — The New Zealand Herald recently published an article by Christine Retschlag describing Việt Nam as a booming wellness and spa holiday destination, noting that the country offers treatments for virtually everyone, from luxury to affordable options.

According to Retschlag, she is far from the only traveller choosing Việt Namfor a high-quality yet reasonably priced wellness retreat. A study in the SpaSeekers Spa Trends Report 2025 showed that Google searches for “spa in Việt Nam” rose by 175 per cent in 2024, one year after Việt Nam was named Asia’s Best Spa Destination at the World Spa Awards 2023.

The author wrote that Việt Nam stands out for its wide range of spa resorts offering high-value experiences at accessible prices. These include detox hydrotherapy circuits featuring steam rooms, saunas, ice baths and hydro showers combined with full-body scrubs and foot reflexology; one-hour sound healing sessions focused on the seven chakras, using handcrafted Nepalese bowls made under the full moon; the Azerai Asian Wave massage, blending Swedish, Thai and Hawaiian Lomi Lomi techniques with Japanese Shiatsu; as well as stress-relief hair and acupressure treatments.

She said she was particularly impressed by the thoughtful rituals following each treatment. At several resorts, guests are served a light snack something she said she had never experienced elsewhere in the world, while other therapies conclude with meditation and chanting to restore mental balance.

She added that Việt Nam's wellness retreats also integrate nature, sustainability and local culture, from coastal resorts centred on fresh seafood and ocean-inspired therapies to community-based employment that supports local livelihoods.

Concluding her journey across Huế, Đà Nẵng, Cam Ranh and Hồ Chí Minh City, Retschlag wrote that the experience left her feeling “relaxed and refreshed”, describing Vietnam as a destination where wellness, culture and value come together in a uniquely compelling way. — VNA/VNS