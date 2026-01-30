Hòa Minzy gains victory at Mai Vàng Awards

HCM CITY — Singer Hòa Minzy won two Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) Awards at the 31st annual ceremony held at the HCM City Opera House on Thursday night.

The award, first presented by Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper in 1991, aims to honour artists and organisations that have made significant contributions to the nation's cultural and art activities in 2025. It consists of 16 categories in fields of theatrical art, music, movie and TV programmes.

Hòa received the award for Favourite Female Singer for the music video Bắc Bling (Bắc Ninh), which blends northern folk music with hip hop and showcases her deep love for her hometown in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

The production reached 100 million views in four weeks, becoming one of the fastest MVs to get the most views in Việt Nam.

The 31-year-old singer was also granted the Artist for the Community Award for her contribution to community services.

Soobin Hoàng Sơn’s MV Mục Hạ Vô Nhân (There’s No One in Front of Your Eyes), featuring People's Artist Huỳnh Tú and rapper BinZ, brought him the awards for Favourite Singer and Favourite MV.

The production is inspired by the classic xẩm song of the same name. Xẩm songs were traditionally sung by blind artists, who wandered from town to town to earn their livelihood, reflecting daily life stories. This form of singing was popular in the northern region of Việt Nam since the 14th century.

The song Mãi Là Người Việt Nam (Forever Vietnamese), composed and performed by Trang Pháp, was named Favourite Song.

The Mai Vàng award for Favourite Movie was given to Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), a war epic inspired by the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel in 1972, produced by the People’s Army Cinema.

The awards for Favourite Actor and Actress were given to Liên Bỉnh Phát in the movie Quán Kỳ Nam (Kỳ Nam Inn) and Băng Di in the drama Cục Vàng Của Ngoại (Grandmother’s Beloved Daughter)

The Favourite Theatrical Works awards were granted to drama play Đảo Hoa Hậu (Island of Pageant) staged by the Youth Theatre, and Hồ Nguyệt Cô Hóa Cáo (Fox-Fairy Turns into Fox) by the cải lương (reformed opera) troupe Thiên Long.

Hùng Vương, who played a leading role in Hồ Nguyệt Cô Hóa Cáo, got the award for Favourite Theatrical Actor.

Lâm Vỹ Dạ won the Favourite Theatrical Actress award for her role in the drama play Một Cuộc Chiến Khác (Another Fight) produced by the Hồng Vân Drama Stage.

The organisers also honoured People’s Artist Trần Minh Ngọc for the Lifetime Community Awards.

Ngọc has directed dozens of cải lương and drama plays for theatres in the south. He has offered training for celebrated artists such as Thành Hội and Mỹ Uyên.— VNS