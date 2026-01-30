Ethnic cultures to take centre stage at "Homeland Spring" celebrations in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant series of events themed Homeland Spring will run from February 1 to 28 at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Đoài Phương Ward, Hà Nội, ushering in the Year of the Horse in 2026.

The programme will bring together more than 100 representatives from ethnic minority groups nationwide, alongside participants from 11 localities whose communities maintain regular activities at the Village.

A major highlight will be the event Sắc Xuân Trên Mọi Miền Tổ Quốc (Spring Colours in All Regions of the Country), scheduled for February 27 to March 1. The showcase will feature artistic performances and New Year greetings from Party and State leaders to ethnic communities, along with vivid re-enactments of regional rituals, traditional festivals and distinctive cultural heritage from across the country.

A range of themed activities will recreate the Tết atmosphere of the Mường ethnic village, present the traditional còn-throwing festival of northern ethnic groups, and host cultural exchanges where communities join together in singing, dancing and folk games to welcome the spring.

Folk music and dance performances at the Xơ Đăng ethnic village will spotlight the rich cultural identity of Central Highlands communities. Other highlights include a shared “reunion meal” among ethnic groups living and working at the Village, the traditional New Year ritual of erecting the Nêu pole, and early-year blessing and peace-praying ceremonies.

The programme also features a photo exhibition titled Colours of Vietnamese Ethnic Cultures, displaying around 30 images capturing festivals, rituals and cultural practices recreated and performed at the Village. In addition, selected works from photographer Nguyễn Á’s collection 80 Years – a Confident Việt Nam will be introduced, conveying messages of patriotism, love for the Vietnamese people, and appreciation for peace, independence and the nation’s confident development path.

Residents and visitors alike can immerse themselves in the rituals, festivals and customs of Việt Nam's ethnic groups, gaining deeper insight into traditional Tết celebrations. The programme contributes to preserving and promoting cultural heritage, while strengthening exchange, solidarity and mutual support among ethnic communities at the start of 2026. — VNA/VNS