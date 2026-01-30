Spring wonderland awaits at Hồng Thái Pear Blossom Festival

TUYÊN QUANG — The Hồng Thái Pear Blossom Festival will take place from February 28 to March 10, promising an enchanting spring rendezvous in Tuyên Quang Province.

Every spring, the commune enters its most beautiful season, when pear blossoms transform the landscape into a fairytale land. The pristine white flowers blanket the mountains and forests, creating a picturesque scene amid the vast Tuyên Quang mountains.

This festival not only celebrates the unique beauty of nature but also fosters cultural and tourism experiences, making it a captivating spring destination in the province.

Unlike the vibrant colours of peach blossoms or the fragrant scent of plum blossoms, Hồng Thái pear blossoms possess a distinctive, quiet beauty.

The delicate five-petaled white flowers with subtle pink stamens bloom on gnarled, ancient trees, creating a contrast that is both fragile and enduring.

From a distance, the pear orchards resemble white clouds gently descending upon the villages of the Dao, Mông and Tày ethnic people, inviting visitors to slow their pace and find peace in the pristine mountain air.

During the festival, visitors can explore these stunning ancient pear orchards. The event is not merely a celebration of pear blossoms - the "treasure" of the mountains and forests - but also a space that connects nature, culture and the people.

The highlight of the festival is the opening night held in Khâu Tràng Village, where pear blossoms blend with light, music and unique artistic performances themed "Hồng Thái Spring Colours".

The recognition of an ancient pear tree, over 500 years old, as a Vietnamese Heritage Tree will also be announced, affirming the Hồng Thái pear region's enduring significance, not only for its beauty but also for its historical and ecological depth.

Throughout the festival, Hồng Thái invites visitors to immerse themselves in authentic highland experiences. The cultural and culinary festival showcases traditional feasts and rustic yet refined dishes, including five-coloured sticky rice, smoked meats, traditional cakes and shan tuyết tea.

A standout feature is the fire-jumping ceremony of the Dao, a unique folk ritual that evokes powerful emotions among visitors. — VNS