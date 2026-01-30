Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Spring wonderland awaits at Hồng Thái Pear Blossom Festival

January 30, 2026 - 09:29
This festival not only celebrates the unique beauty of nature but also fosters cultural and tourism experiences, making it a captivating spring destination in the province.
The Hồng Thái Pear Blossom Festival will take place from February 28 to March 10. — VNA/VNS Photo

TUYÊN QUANG — The Hồng Thái Pear Blossom Festival will take place from February 28 to March 10, promising an enchanting spring rendezvous in Tuyên Quang Province.

Every spring, the commune enters its most beautiful season, when pear blossoms transform the landscape into a fairytale land. The pristine white flowers blanket the mountains and forests, creating a picturesque scene amid the vast Tuyên Quang mountains.

This festival not only celebrates the unique beauty of nature but also fosters cultural and tourism experiences, making it a captivating spring destination in the province.

Unlike the vibrant colours of peach blossoms or the fragrant scent of plum blossoms, Hồng Thái pear blossoms possess a distinctive, quiet beauty.

The delicate five-petaled white flowers with subtle pink stamens bloom on gnarled, ancient trees, creating a contrast that is both fragile and enduring.

From a distance, the pear orchards resemble white clouds gently descending upon the villages of the Dao, Mông and Tày ethnic people, inviting visitors to slow their pace and find peace in the pristine mountain air.

During the festival, visitors can explore these stunning ancient pear orchards. The event is not merely a celebration of pear blossoms - the "treasure" of the mountains and forests - but also a space that connects nature, culture and the people.

Local women pose at a blossoming pear orchard. — VNA/VNS Photo

The highlight of the festival is the opening night held in Khâu Tràng Village, where pear blossoms blend with light, music and unique artistic performances themed "Hồng Thái Spring Colours".

The recognition of an ancient pear tree, over 500 years old, as a Vietnamese Heritage Tree will also be announced, affirming the Hồng Thái pear region's enduring significance, not only for its beauty but also for its historical and ecological depth.

Throughout the festival, Hồng Thái invites visitors to immerse themselves in authentic highland experiences. The cultural and culinary festival showcases traditional feasts and rustic yet refined dishes, including five-coloured sticky rice, smoked meats, traditional cakes and shan tuyết tea.

A standout feature is the fire-jumping ceremony of the Dao, a unique folk ritual that evokes powerful emotions among visitors. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Experience Liverpool

HEY JUDE, HCM City and Liverpool have COME TOGETHER to form a unique partnership. Many people got a TICKET TO RIDE to enjoy a special festival in HCM City's Youth Culture House, and they all said I FEEL FINE.
Life & Style

Spring Fair 2026 showcases Vietnamese spring culture in contemporary life

Building on the success of the first Autumn Fair in 2025, the event reflects the government’s determination to develop the domestic market as a key pillar of the economy alongside exports and investment. It aims to stimulate production, circulation and distribution of goods for Tet consumption, helping stabilise the market and boost confidence among businesses and consumers from the start of the y

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom