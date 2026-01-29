Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Charity show for elderly people to be organised in HCM City

January 29, 2026 - 15:28
A charity music event, Sunset Patio Show – Melodies of Spring Blossom, Season 2 will be organised at Thị Nghè Nursing Home to bring a warm, intimate, and inspiring artistic space to the elderly residents of the nursing home during new lunar year.
Elderly people at Thị Nghè Nursing Home will join in a charity music event to welcome the new year. — Photo courtesy of event organiser

HCM CITY — A charity music event, Sunset Patio Show – Melodies of Spring Blossom, Season 2 will be organised at Thị Nghè Nursing Home to bring a warm, intimate, and inspiring artistic space to the elderly residents of the nursing home during new lunar year.

The event, which is expected to attract approximately 100 on-site attendees and more than 10,000 online across social media platforms, is organised by Cóc Sài Gòn Media Club, in collaboration with the International Co-operation & Personal Development Department (IC-PDP Department) of FPT University HCM City and the SiTiGroup Volunteer Student Club.

Beyond a musical performance, the event serves as an emotional bridge, helping to ease loneliness and spread the values of love, peace, and sharing during the early days of the new year.

The event promises to create a meaningful community connection between students and senior citizens.

At the event, the venue is thoughtfully decorated with the lunar new year theme and the concept of Melodies of Spring Blossom, creating a warm, festive, and family-like atmosphere that allows the elderly to truly feel the spirit of spring.

In addition, meaningful Tết gifts are presented, accompanied by visits and heartfelt conversations with the residents of the nursing home, aiming to spread care, compassion, and strengthen community bonds.

A series of musical performances will be presented by students from various clubs of FPT University Ho Chi Minh City. These performances will contribute to a complete emotional journey for both the elderly and event participants.

The event is set to be organsied this Sunday at Thị Nghè Nursing Home, 153 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh Street, Gia Định Ward, HCM City. — VNS

 

 

charity music event Sunset Patio Show Thị Nghè Nursing Home

