Home Life & Style

Experience Liverpool

January 29, 2026 - 18:53
HEY JUDE, HCM City and Liverpool have COME TOGETHER to form a unique partnership. Many people got a TICKET TO RIDE to enjoy a special festival in HCM City's Youth Culture House, and they all said I FEEL FINE.

Life & Style

Cultural exchange strengthens friendship between Hồ Chí Minh City, Liverpool

Hồ Chí Minh City and Liverpool shared notable similarities as creative and people-centred urban centres where tradition and modernity coexist, and where historical heritage goes hand in hand with aspirations for future development, he said, affirming that the signing of the MoU was seen as a reflection of political trust, consensus and determination to build a model of local-level cooperation betw
Life & Style

HCM City to host Tết book fair in new locations

The Tết (Lunar New Year) Book Fair, one of the most popular attractions in HCM City during the most special holiday of the year, will be held in the city's downtown and new locations in Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu Wards from February 15-22, or December 28 to January 6 of the lunar calendar.
Life & Style

New clues to Kính Thiên Palace

Recent excavations at the Thăng Long Royal Citadel have uncovered key architectural remains and cultural layers, offering vital clues for the future restoration of the historic Kính Thiên Palace.
Life & Style

Vietnamese-Belgian documentary to be screened in Brussels

By taking part in the seventh “En ville !” documentary film festival in Brussels, Hair, Paper, Water not only continues the international journey of a highly regarded Vietnamese film, but also helps bring closer to European audiences the people, culture and daily life of Việt Nam's ethnic minority communities.

