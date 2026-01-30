Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese in Wellington celebrate Tết with cultural festivities

January 30, 2026 - 09:49
Overseas Vietnamese play a vital role in fostering friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand. said Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang.
A calligraphy booth draws young Vietnamese at the gathering. —  VNA/VNS Photo

WELLINGTON — Under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand, the Vietnamese Association in Wellington (VietCom) recently hosted an event to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026, featuring a lineup of meaningful activities rich in national cultural identity.

Joining the Tết Việt 2026 programme were many local friends, including former Governor-General of New Zealand Anand Satyanand and his spouse, along with representatives of the New Zealand - Việt Nam Friendship Association.

Attendees of all ages from the Vietnamese community, together with guests, enjoyed time-honoured traditions: wrapping bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), snagging good-luck calligraphy, creating artworks inspired by the homeland, playing folk spring games, and going head-to-head in tug-of-war matches.

As a highlight, a cultural exchange featured music performances that blended upbeat spring melodies with ballads evoking deep affection for Việt Nam, culminating in a show of the traditional Vietnamese áo dài (long dress). The performances took the audience on an emotional journey, earning rounds of applause throughout.

In his speech, VietCom President Nguyễn Văn Thái affirmed that VietCom would stage regular, meaningful events in collaboration with Vietnamese associations and organisations. The purpose, he said, is to keep national cultural identity alive, pull the Vietnamese community in New Zealand and Wellington tighter than ever, help each other out, and never let those strong ties back home fade away.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang noted that Tết Viet 2026 comes on the heels of the 14th National Party Congress, a landmark gathering and historic milestone that opened a new stage of development and embodied Việt Nam's ambition for prosperity.

Affirming the Vietnamese community in New Zealand as an inseparable part of the nation, he expressed hope that overseas Vietnamese would remain united, supportive of each other, successful in their pursuits, and steadfastly preserve and uphold national cultural identity. He also underscored their vital role in fostering friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand.

On the occasion, the embassy presented certificates of merit to outstanding Vietnamese associations and organisations in Wellington and New Zealand, in recognition of their hard work keeping the community strong and thriving. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam New Zealand diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Experience Liverpool

HEY JUDE, HCM City and Liverpool have COME TOGETHER to form a unique partnership. Many people got a TICKET TO RIDE to enjoy a special festival in HCM City's Youth Culture House, and they all said I FEEL FINE.
Life & Style

Spring Fair 2026 showcases Vietnamese spring culture in contemporary life

Building on the success of the first Autumn Fair in 2025, the event reflects the government’s determination to develop the domestic market as a key pillar of the economy alongside exports and investment. It aims to stimulate production, circulation and distribution of goods for Tet consumption, helping stabilise the market and boost confidence among businesses and consumers from the start of the y

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom