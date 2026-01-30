Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội opens exhibition showcasing innovative handicraft products

January 30, 2026 - 09:48
The exhibition features around 60 standard booths and a shared display area equivalent to 30 booths, showcasing hundreds of handicraft products, collections and new designs.
Visitors to the exhibition at the Quảng Phú Cầu incense-stick craft village tourist site  —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition introducing new and innovative handicraft products and design samples opened at the Quảng Phú Cầu incense-stick craft village tourist site in Ứng Thiên commune, Hà Nội, on January 28.

The event is jointly organised by the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade and the Ứng Thiên Communal People’s Committee as part of activities welcoming the Lunar New Year 2026, the Year of the Horse.

The exhibition features around 60 standard booths and a shared display area equivalent to 30 booths, showcasing hundreds of handicraft products, collections and new designs. Made from diverse materials such as bamboo, rattan, wood and incense, the products range from souvenirs and interior décor to festive items for Tết (Lunar New Year) celebration.

Notably, while retaining traditional cultural values, they are infused with modern, creative and environmentally friendly design thinking, aligning with contemporary consumer trends and market demands.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Đình Thắng, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said the exhibition is a practical activity celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress. It reflects the capital city’s strong commitment to preserving and promoting values of traditional craft villages while fostering innovation and international integration in a new phase of development.

The event also looks to support producers, cooperatives, and handicraft businesses to directly access consumers and expand distribution channels, especially amid the Tết shopping peak, he added.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ứng Thiên Commune, highlighted that Quảng Phú Cầu incense village has long been recognised as one of Hà Nội's most iconic traditional craft villages, closely associated with incense-making that is deeply imbued with the spiritual and cultural identity of Vietnamese people.

Choosing this site as the venue not only creates a vivid exhibition space but also helps honour craft village heritage and introduce the image of Ứng Thiên to visitors and partners at home and abroad, Tuấn said.

The exhibition will run until February 1. — VNA/VNS 

