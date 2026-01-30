National Museum of Fine Arts expands collection with Bát Tràng artisan’s works

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts has recently enriched its collection with four notable works donated by artisan Trần Nam Tước from the renowned Bát Tràng craft village, adding fresh depth to its holdings of applied fine arts.

The donation includes a pair of intricately carved ironwood doors titled Cửa Long Phúc (Dragon Blessing Door) alongside three ceramic works, Vô Ngã (Non-Self), Trứng Chim (Bird Egg) and Trứng Nở (Hatching Egg).

Museum director Nguyễn Anh Minh said the works not only expand the museum’s collection but also support its mission of preservation, exhibition and cultural exchange.

“While many organisations and individuals have contributed artefacts in recent years, Tước’s donation is particularly significant as it represents applied fine arts, a field often overlooked due to limited funding and the traditional focus on painting and sculpture,” he said.

All acquisitions undergo a rigorous selection process by the Scientific Council, which praised Tước’s ability to harmonise traditional culture with contemporary artistic expression.

Born Trần Xuân Triều in Thái Bình Province, Tước developed a passion for folk culture shaped by the temples and pagodas of his homeland. In 1996, he moved to Hà Nội’s famed Bát Tràng Village, where he learned ceramics through hands-on practice rather than formal training. His dedication later earned him the title of Meritorious Artisan from the Ministry of Culture, making him the first non-native villager to receive the honour.

Tước’s artistry has earned wide recognition. His Dragon Head sculpture was presented to US President Barack Obama during his 2016 visit to Việt Nam, while his doorset Trung Hiếu Môn won first prize at the National Applied Fine Arts Exhibition in 2019.

In 2023, he held a solo exhibition, Linh Thú Ngày Nay (Sacred Animals Nowadays), featuring ceramic works inspired by sacred animals in Vietnamese culture.

Alongside artisan Tước’s donation, the museum earlier this January also received nearly 1,000 artworks from the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association, marking the largest acquisition in its history.

The extensive collection spans generations, from artists trained at the Indochina College of Fine Arts and wartime painters to graduates of the Việt Nam College of Fine Arts and today’s younger talents. Diverse in materials and forms, the works vividly reflect the evolution of Vietnamese fine arts.

The collection is organised into three main groups: posters and caricatures from the 1950s with outstanding historical and artistic value; paintings and sculptures created during periods of war resistances and national reconstruction; and high-quality international graphic works that highlight cultural exchange between Việt Nam and global partners. It also includes abstract and expressionist pieces, underscoring the breadth and dynamism of contemporary creativity. — VNS