Second Spring Fair to host street food festival

HÀ NỘI — Food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of noodle and BBQ dishes at a street food avenue during the Second Spring Fair, scheduled to take place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh, Hà Nội from February 2 to 8.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with other organisations, the upcoming event promises a week of cultural exchange and culinary delights, under the theme Kết Nối Thịnh Vượng – Đón Xuân Huy Hoàng (Connecting Prosperity – Embracing a Glorious Spring).

A key highlight of the event will be the WOW Street Food Fest, an extravagant culinary festival that immerses visitors in the diverse flavours of traditional and modern street food.

In the open-air culinary haven within the VEC, festival-goers can indulge in a variety of noodle dishes, including phở, bún and ramen, alongside tasty grilled options like BBQ and skewers.

Designed as a lively street food avenue, the festival will feature a variety of stalls and mobile booths fostering an intimate, street-like atmosphere. The sense of community will be enriched by a bustling stage and decorative installations.

The aroma of grilled delicacies will mingle with spices, offering a sensory immersion that captivates all who attend. With an atmosphere promising excitement and cultural richness, the festival is positioned as a contemporary street food hub and a must-visit destination in Hà Nội before the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Covering an area of nearly 90 hectares in Hà Nội's Đông Anh Commune, the VEC was officially inaugurated last August. It is the largest expo centre of its kind in Southeast Asia and one of the largest in the world. — VNS