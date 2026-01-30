Flower fair to open in February to welcome Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — As the city readies itself to blossom for Tết (Lunar New Year), the Spring Flowers Fair 2026 will take root in the first week of February as part of the National Spring Fair at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event, themed "The Colours of Vietnamese Spring", is scheduled to run from February 2 to 8.

It will showcase flowers, ornamental plants, bonsai, shaped trees, orchids, peach and ochna blossoms and kumquats, alongside Tết ornaments such as lanterns, couplets, folk paintings, ceramics, glass art and feng shui items.

The National Spring Fair 2026 is expected to draw ministries, sectors, localities, associations and enterprises from across the country.

The event will cover more than 100,000 sq.m of indoor exhibition space, complemented by outdoor areas. Trade promotion activities, cultural performances and traditional Tết experiences will take place daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

Held under the theme Connecting Prosperity – A Glorious Spring, the fair will feature nine thematic zones highlighting regional specialties, agricultural products, consumer industries, value-chain linkages, cultural industries and Tết cuisine.

Organisers said participating enterprises will receive free standard booths or open exhibition areas depending on sector and location, with priority given to early applicants.

As the opening trade and cultural event of the Lunar New Year, the National Spring Fair 2026 is expected to stimulate domestic consumption, strengthen business connections and promote Vietnamese cultural values at the start of the year.

HCM City will also host a flower fair from February 2–15 in Phú Định Ward to meet demand for Tết.

Booths will line the Tàu Hủ Canal, displaying flowers and ornamental plants on both canal banks and boats. The area will be designed with two large entrance gates at the start of Nguyễn Văn Của and Cao Xuân Đức streets and a range of tourist attractions.

A series of music and dance performances will run from February 12–15 at the main stage at the corner of Nguyễn Văn Của and Bình Đông streets.

The opening ceremony on February 12 will be broadcast live, featuring traditional lion and dragon dances, folk music and an opening drum performance.

In the days that follow, community cultural shows and traditional đờn ca tài tử, or southern folk music, will take place on boats along the Tàu Hủ Canal. The activity aims to reenact the waterway-based cultural life of the southern region during the Tết holiday.

Miniature scenes and flower streets will also be installed, evoking both past and present styles of Tết decoration and celebration.

Artistic lighting and decorative displays will be set up on pedestrian Bridge 7, while lotus lanterns will be released on the canal at the same time.

The programme will also include stalls featuring regional specialties, a food court, hands-on experiences in wrapping and cooking bánh tét, a calligraphy area and contests in calligraphy, photography and home decoration under the theme Spring Colours.

Flower fairs will also be held in other cities and provinces nationwide.

In Ninh Bình, events will take place from January 19 to February 16 at several venues, including Ninh Bình Gymnasium, Hải Hậu Ward’s Cultural Centre and An Lão Stadium.

In Đà Nẵng, flowers and bonsai will be displayed from February 7–16 at Tiên Sơn Sports Palace.

In Cần Thơ, a 10-day fair will run from February 7–16 at Tây Đô Cần Thơ Square. — VNS