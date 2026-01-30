Gia Lai Day brings highland flavour to the capital

HÀ NỘI — Bringing the highlands to the heart of the capital, Gia Lai Province’s Tourism Day will be organised on February 1 at Trịnh Công Sơn Pedestrian Street in Hà Nội.

The event is one of a series of activities to introduce provincial specialities and distinctive cultural values and traditional crafts, while promoting the tourism potential of the Central Highlands region under the theme of spreading the image of Gia Lai – a green destination with rich cultural identity.

There will be booths where artisans demonstrate local weaving crafts as well as traditional music and dances of different ethnic minorities living in the region.

Visitors will also have opportunities to take part in a workshop on drawing masks for characters from tuồng classical drama.

The Gia Lai Department of Industry and Trade will organise one booth showcasing typical One Commune One Product (OCOP) products such as coffee, pepper, macca nuts, beef jerky and rice paper.

Another booth will feature coffee brewing demonstrations, allowing visitors to experience and enjoy the signature product that has made Gia Lai famous.

The Bình Định traditional martial art will be promoted twice during the day through martial arts performances and ensemble displays.

The event also features a special music and arts show introducing Gia Lai’s traditional culture to tourists.

As part of efforts to promote its tourism to international audiences, Gia Lai is currently taking part in the Asian Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 in the Philippines.

The province is focusing on showcasing distinctive tourism products associated with the cultural identity of the Central Highlands and a sustainable green ecosystem. Its OCOP products and typical specialities are also being popularised during the programme.

The delegation also held working sessions with representatives of CNN and Agoda to discuss solutions to enhancing international communication for the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026.

They also took part in conferences and press briefings hosted by different countries to gain experience in tourism and expand their working network with international travel agencies.

The ATF 2026 ends today. — VNS