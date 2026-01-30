Hà Nội synchronises tourism offerings ahead of Tết peak

HÀ NỘI — As the country’s leading tourism hub, Hà Nội is stepping up comprehensive preparations in terms of products, services and cultural–tourism activities to welcome a large influx of visitors during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday 2026.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism has issued a directive requesting localities, tourism units, businesses and individuals across the city to review and improve service quality, develop new tourism products tailored to visitor demand and tastes, and strengthen safety and security measures during the holiday period.

On this occasion, Hà Nội will organise fireworks displays at 31 locations with 32 launch sites on New Year’s Eve, alongside a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities for residents and tourists. The Hoàn Kiếm Lake area and the Old Quarter will remain key highlights, featuring traditional Tết experience spaces, displays of handicrafts, and art exhibitions.

Major historical and cultural sites, including the Temple of Literature, the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel and Hỏa Lò Prison Relic, will open to visitors with themed experiential programmes. Inner-city tours such as Hà Nội – Touching the Realm of Memories and Flag Tower Memories will continue to operate in the early days of the Lunar New Year.

At the same time, localities across the city have proactively prepared new tourism offerings, notably experiential routes in the Hương Pagoda area and the Nam Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Road, which connects destinations such as Nội Bình Đà communal house and temple (Bình Minh Commune), the incense stick craft village (Ứng Thiên Commune), and silk and lotus silk weaving villages (Hồng Sơn Commune).

Hotels and accommodation facilities are rolling out a variety of Tết-themed staycation packages, culinary services and festive decorations to attract visitors. A25 Hotel has launched a Tết tourism stimulus campaign offering a 30 per cent room discount with no holiday surcharge for both domestic and international guests, while encouraging the combination of accommodation with early-year spiritual tours for peace, prosperity and good fortune. InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 has also introduced a Bính Ngọ Tết package featuring special privileges and experiential workshops on making traditional banh chung.

According to Đặng Hương Giang, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, with thorough preparations in place, the capital’s tourism sector aims to meet visitors’ travel and leisure needs while further promoting Hà Nội as a green, safe, friendly and attractive destination, creating momentum for growth in 2026. — VNA/VNS