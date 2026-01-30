Huế, Quảng Trị promote tourism, push direct air links with RoK

SEOUL — Huế City and Quảng Trị Province held a programme in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on January 29 to promote tourism and direct air service, aimed at popularising the central region's image and strengthening cooperation among Vietnamese and Korean travel companies.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ, a delegation from Huế led by Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Thanh Bình, Vice Chairman of the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) Lee Jin-seok and Director of the Korea Outbound Tourism Association Jeon Sung-joon, along with travel firms, airlines and media from both countries.

Addressing the event, Bình said the programme sought to position Huế and Quảng Trị as diverse and high-quality destinations in central Việt Nam, combining rich cultural heritage, attractive natural landscapes and professional tourism services, while also promoting cooperation between Vietnamese and Korean tourism enterprises.

He noted that the numbers of Korean visitor arrivals to Huế and Quảng Trị have been rising steadily in recent years, making the development of direct air links a strategic priority in building a dedicated Huế–Quảng Trị destination for the Korean market.

Ho, for his part, highlighted Huế’s unique cultural and historical depth, describing it as a city defined by the Hương (Perfume) River, royal heritage, refined cuisine and traditional áo dài, offering visitors a rare space for reflection and cultural immersion in today’s fast-paced world.

During the programme, the two localities presented their key tourism assets, including UNESCO-recognised heritage such as the Complex of Huế Monuments and Vietnamese court music, along with the Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park and Tân Hóa tourism village. Products ranging from high-end resorts, golf and wellness tourism to cultural and culinary experiences were also introduced.

With both Phú Bài International Airport in Huế and Đồng Hới Airport in Quảng Trị located within a 250 km radius, the two localities are well positioned to serve charter and regular international flights. The first Korea–Huế charter flight is scheduled to begin in late March, with plans to move toward regular services.

The programme also featured B2B meetings, destination presentations and product showcases, opening up new cooperation opportunities in tour operations, golf tourism and Halal travel packages.

With expanding air connectivity and diversified tourism products, Huế and Quảng Trị are strengthening their positions as leading destinations in central Việt Nam for the Korean and international markets. — VNA/VNS