Lunar New Year in Fukuoka: bringing the soul of Tết to Japan

HÀ NỘI From early morning, the festival grounds were a vibrant tapestry of red scrolls, yellow apricot and peach blossoms, and the graceful purple of áo dài, (Vietnamese woman's long-sleeved tunic) all set to the rhythmic beat of lion dance drums.

With approximately 30 booths featuring traditional cuisine, cultural displays, folk games, and Lunar New Year experiences, a "Miniature Việt Nam" was brought to life in the heart of modern Fukuoka.

The atmosphere was bustling: children queued up to receive lucky money, adults sought calligraphic wishes for the new year, and international students joined long-term Vietnamese residents around trays of bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake) and nem rán (fried spring rolls). Many Japanese locals also joined in the festivities, eagerly experiencing the Vietnamese Tết, tasting traditional dishes, and learning about the customs of the Vietnamese spring.

These vibrant scenes were part of the "Homeland Spring 2026 – the 7th Vietnamese Tết in Fukuoka," jointly organised by the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka in coordination with the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka and the Vietnamese Business Association in Kyushu. The event took place over the weekend at Tenjin Central Park – Kihinkan, Fukuoka City.

The festival serves as an annual cultural rendezvous for the Vietnamese community living in Kyushu, Okinawa, and the Central-Southern regions of Japan. It also attracted significant interest from local government authorities, friendship associations, and international friends.

Leading up to the opening ceremony, the organizers held a series of activities to foster natural interaction, including traditional folk games, youth networking sessions, and cultural experience spaces. A major highlight was the "Kyushu Got Talent" stage, where each performance told a heartfelt story of love for the homeland, the aspiration for integration, and a profound pride in Vietnamese identity while living abroad.

In her opening remarks, Consul General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka Vũ Chi Mai said “Homeland Spring 2026 carries a special significance as the Vietnamese community celebrates the New Year while welcoming the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. This is a crucial milestone, ushering in a new development era—the era of the national rise—with grand orientations and aspirations for the country’s future. Homeland Spring 2026 is a gathering place to spread love and Vietnamese cultural identity, told through music, cuisine, traditional attire, and heartfelt connections.”

According to Mai, for the overseas Vietnamese community, this is an opportunity to draw closer and feel that, despite living far from home, Vietnamese cultural values are always preserved and promoted.

“Geographical distance is bridged by human warmth; the colours of the Vietnamese Spring blend with the pace of Japanese life and international friendship, creating a warm and cohesive atmosphere,” she said, reaffirming that cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchange are vital foundations for connecting the community.

Speaking at the event, Vice Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture Tetsuko Ueda conveyed New Year greetings from the Governor of Fukuoka to the Consulate General and the Vietnamese community.

She highly valued the significance of the programme in enhancing cultural understanding between the peoples of Việt Nam and Japan.

“We are delighted to witness the Vietnamese community in Fukuoka standing united, preserving their cultural traditions, and actively sharing those values with their Japanese friends. Events like Homeland Spring contribute to making Fukuoka a more vibrant, diverse, and welcoming city,” said Ueda.

Strengthening community ties

The greatest value of Homeland Spring is the community cohesion that is nurtured year after year, said member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Honorary President of the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka Nguyễn Duy Anh.

“For overseas Vietnamese, Homeland Spring is the moment where the Vietnamese Tết is fully present, even far from the motherland. Through seven editions, the Vietnamese community in Kyushu has grown more mature and proactive in both preserving their identity and integrating positively into their host society,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, President of the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka Hoàng Xuân Dũng highlighted the special spiritual meaning of the programme:

“When young people proudly wear the áo dài, confidently step onto the 'Kyushu Got Talent' stage, or eagerly participate in folk games, we believe that the flow of Vietnamese culture is being naturally passed down through the generations,” he added.

In her speech, Mai affirmed that it is precisely these intimate encounters at the festival, a shared meal, a musical performance, a New Year’s wish, that sustainably nurture the friendship between nations. VNS