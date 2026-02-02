An Giang as a globally competitive tourism hotspot

AN GIANG — After merging with Kiên Giang Province, the newly expanded An Giang, home to the legendary “Land of Seven Mountains,” along with stunning seas and untouched islands, has emerged as a top destination on both Việt Nam's and the world’s tourism map.

From sacred peaks to coastal waters

The restructured Mekong Delta province now spans nearly 10,000 sq.km, weaving together fertile plains, rugged mountainous terrain and borderlands, vast marine and island assets, serene rivers, and a dense network of canals. This rich, varied topography creates ideal conditions for a wide spectrum of tourism products, setting An Giang distinctly apart from its regional peers.

Its key attractions command admiration both at home and abroad. Phú Quốc reigns as a high-end hub for premium services, eco-tourism, and island leisure. The Hà Tiên–Kiên Lương–Kiên Hải cluster delivers a blend of cultural, historical, and marine-ecological experiences. Spiritual seekers are drawn to the Vĩnh Tế–Cấm mountain enclave, anchored by the revered Bà Chúa Xứ Shrine and Cấm Mountain. Nature lovers converge on biodiversity sanctuaries like U Minh Thượng National Park, Phú Quốc National Park, and Trà Sư cajuput forest. Down in the lowlands, the poetic Tà Pạ rice terraces, the annual flood season spectacle, and floating orchard tours along waterways continue to enchant.

Cultural exchange among the Kinh, Hoa, Khmer and Chăm communities has shaped An Giang’s rich, harmonious and distinctive identity, evident in festivals, architecture, cuisine, beliefs and the pulse of daily community life.

According to the provincial Department of Tourism, the province welcomed more than 80.8 million visitors from 2021-2025, including nearly 3.5 million foreigners, generating over VNĐ142.8 trillion (US$5.49 billion) in revenue. In 2025 alone, revenue approached 68 trillion VND, up 92 per cent annually and surpassing targets by 72.9 per cent. Visitor numbers soared past 24.1 million, up 27.3 per cent and 14.7 per cent above plan. Most impressively, foreign arrivals rebounded strongly to over 1.9 million, up 90.3 per cent year on year and 55.7 per cent above plan.

An Giang also stands among Việt Nam's tourism investment elite, with 317 projects valued at over VNĐ402.18 trillion.

Phú Quốc – “tourism capital”

Over four decades of đổi mới (renewal), Phú Quốc has evolved from a remote island outpost into a flagship tourism destination and a globally competitive hotspot.

On March 14, 2025, Phú Quốc achieved a historic milestone with the designation as a first-tier urban area under the former Kiên Giang province. Direct international flights via Phú Quốc International Airport, combined with upgraded seaports, road and ferry networks, and grid connectivity, have propelled its ascent. Major developers Vingroup and Sun Group have poured capital into ultra-luxury resorts, theme parks, and integrated entertainment complexes, turning Phú Quốc into a modern “paradise of leisure”.

Phú Quốc’s appointment to host APEC 2027 underscores its rising international stature, while repeated appearances on the world’s most influential travel editors’ “Top Asian Destinations” lists only confirm its allure. Iconic stretches such as Bãi Sao and Bãi Dài regularly grace rankings of the planet’s most breathtaking beaches.

A strong national and international brand

Looking ahead to 2030, An Giang has set its sights high: 39.5 million annual visitors, including over 3 million foreigners, and a revenue of VNĐ108.45 trillion. The province aspires to serve as a key gateway in Việt Nam's burgeoning “visitor economy” while building a sustainable brand within ASEAN.

Local authorities outlined a clear roadmap to bring tourism standards to the very pinnacle of global sophistication, establishing An Giang as a world-class island escape and a regional hub for green tourism. Priorities include smart infrastructure upgrade, optimal use of spiritual, ecological, and ethnic cultural assets, and robust modern connectivity.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Bùi Quốc Thái highlighted measures to clear bottlenecks in infrastructure, product development, marketing and international partnerships.

Among the proposed actions are extending visa exemptions for high-value, long-stay source markets, prolonging Phú Quốc’s visa-free stay for foreigners from 30 to 180 days, fast-tracking intermodal transport links among airports, ports, and key sites, and embracing digital tools for demand forecasting and bespoke visitor journeys. Other proposals include creating themed products in marine-island, cultural-historical, and ecological segments to sharpen the competitive edge against regional rivals like Phuket and Bali, and intensifying workforce training to ensure the province meets and exceeds the exacting demands of true global integration. — VNA/VNS