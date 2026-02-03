Images highlight Việt Nam’s revolutionary journey on Party’s 96th anniversary

HCM CITY – A photo exhibition showcasing landmark moments in Việt Nam's revolutionary history opened at Chi Lăng Park in Hồ Chí Minh City on February 2, marking the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930–2026) and celebrating the successful 14th National Party Congress.

Bringing together more than 100 photographs, the exhibition revisits pivotal chapters of the nation’s revolution, from the August Revolution of 1945 and victories in the resistance wars against the French colonialists and US imperialists, with the peak being the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign in 1975, to achievements of the đổi mới (Renewal) process that have strengthened Việt Nam’s international standing and improved people's living standards.

In parallel, over 90 additional images are displayed along Đồng Khởi Street and the Pasteur – Lý Tự Trọng corridor, depicting the operation of the two-tier local administration model, the city’s pioneering and innovative spirit, efforts to develop new economic models, the safeguarding of social order and safety, and the vision of building a civilised, modern city and a centre for innovation and international integration.

The exhibition is also being staged at several locations across the city, including the Revolutionary Tradition House (Vũng Tàu Ward), Bà Rịa Park Square (Bà Rịa Ward), the Convention and Exhibition Centre (Binh Duong ward), and the park area in front of the former Bình Dương provincial administrative centre (Bình Dương Ward).

Across these venues, organisers are presenting 12 standout events of Hồ Chí Minh City in 2025, underscoring the city’s spirit of renewal, creativity, determination and aspirations for development in a new phase.

The exhibitions also convey the festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year, featuring images of scenic sites, urban landscapes and the city’s friendly people, alongside traditional Tết celebrations and cultural, recreational and entertainment activities for residents.

The exhibition will run until February 22. – VNA/VNS