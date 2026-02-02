Spring gathering promotes Vietnamese culture, community solidarity in RoK

SEOUL— The overseas Vietnamese (OV) community in Jeonju, Jeonbuk province, held a Spring gathering on February 1 as part of activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tết) festival, contributing to preserving the national identity and promoting the spirit of mutual support among Vietnamese expats in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The presence of Korean delegates reflects the interest and support of local authorities and communities for the cultural life of the Vietnamese community, while also highlighting the growing role of people-to-people exchanges in Việt Nam – RoK relations at the local level. Delegates praised the increasingly active role of the OV community in Jeonbuk in the integration process, compliance with local laws, and contributions to the region. They noted that the community has become a bridge fostering friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries through cultural, educational, and community activities.

The programme showcased traditional Vietnamese culture with lion dances, conical hat dances, áo dài (traditional long dress) shows, Spring-themed art performances, and a Tết food corner featuring bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), giò lụa (sausage made of pork and traditionally wrapped in banana leaves), and pickled onions.

These activities recreated the Tết festival – the most significant celebration in Vietnamese culture, helping the young people in the RoK connect with their heritage and introducing Vietnamese culture to Korean attendees.

Alongside cultural activities, the event honoured individuals who made significant contributions to the community. At the same time, scholarships were awarded to children from multicultural and disadvantaged families, showcasing the solidarity, cohesion, and social responsibility of the Vietnamese community abroad.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Vietnamese Association in Hwaseong city also hosted a spring market, attracting nearly 500 OVs, representatives of community organisations, and Korean friends. The event created a vibrant space showcasing traditional Vietnamese culture in the RoK.

Addressing the event, Minister-Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Nguyễn Thị Thái Bình highlighted that the embassy regards community work in Hwaseong and nationwide as a top priority. She commended the Vietnamese association in Hwaseong for strengthening coordination among local organisations, and noted that initiatives such as Vietnamese language classes, the Mid-Autumn festival, and the Xuân Quê Hương (Spring in the Homeland) programme have helped preserve the national identity and reinforced the role of OVs in the local society.

Nguyễn Thị Phúc, chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Hwaseong, expressed her gratitude for Government support, and from the embassy, and community organisations, describing it as a solid foundation for spreading warmth and solidarity among OVs. She emphasised that wherever they are, Vietnamese people always stay connected to their homeland.

Đào Tuấn Hùng, president of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in Korea (AVCK), praised the Vietnamese association in Hwaseong as a leading chapter, highlighting its long-standing responsibility and creativity in organising diverse, meaningful activities that strengthen cultural life, community spirit, and solidarity.

He expressed his hope that in 2026, the Hwaseong chapter will continue to grow, strengthen unity and creativity, and work closely with the AVCK to bring tangible benefits and promote Vietnamese culture and spirit within the community.

Beyond being an occasion for OVs in the RoK to gather and celebrate the Lunar New Year, and preserve traditional values, the Spring market also helps showcase Việt Nam’s cultural identities, turning culture into a common language that connects the community with Korean friends, while highlighting the important role of the State in supporting and fostering trust and solidarity among the OV community abroad. – VNA/VNS