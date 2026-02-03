Cần Thơ’s products shine at Glorious Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Products from Cần Thơ are currently being showcased at the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026, taking place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội.

The joint booth from Cần Thơ City, themed Cần Thơ Agricultural Products - Spreading the Spring of Love, features nearly 250 products, attracting numerous visitors to the first Spring Fair of 2026.

Designed to be visually striking, the booth reflects the unique characteristics of the Mekong Delta's waterways, including fruit boats typical of the Cái Răng floating market. The display highlights the prosperity and developmental potential of the delta's western capital region through a diverse range of goods.

At the booth, Cần Thơ City introduces various products including commercial goods, agricultural products, regional specialties, OCOP (One Commune One Product) items and products with geographical indication certifications.

A trade connection area has also been organised to facilitate networking between Cần Thơ City and other provinces and cities. Notably, the city showcases two key products that have received Geographical Indication Certificates from the Intellectual Property Office: Cầu Đúc Hậu Giang pineapples and Vĩnh Châu purple onions.

The Cần Thơ Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre collaborated with relevant agencies to invite 53 local businesses to participate in this exhibition and business networking event, showcasing nearly 250 products. Key items include OCOP products, processed agricultural seeds, herbal instant teas, noni fruit tea, Probelife CT purple rice milk and various export products.

Cần Thơ also organised a traditional Tết space at the fair, recreating the atmosphere of traditional southern Tết (Lunar New Year) with decorations like red couplets, bánh tét (traditional rice cakes), apricot blossoms, chrysanthemums and trays of five fruits.

The first Spring Fair in 2026 not only provides an opportunity for Cần Thơ City to promote its standout products, but also serves as a vital platform for local businesses to meet, connect, explore new partnerships and promote Cần Thơ's offerings to reach broader domestic and international markets. — VNS