Painter's exhibit shows beauty in simplicity and authenticity

Painter Lê Trang has taken art enthusiasts in Hà Nội into her profound and impressive world in the Mộng Giữa Chiều Hoa (Day Dream Among Blossoms) exhibition at the Việt Nam Museum of Fine Arts.

Drawing inspiration from Vietnamese cultural heritage and intertwining contemporary stories, Trang’s style has captivated many international viewers. She tells Hà Nội Mới newspaper about her unique artistic journey.

How did your journey into painting begin, especially as you did not come from a professional art education background?

Painting came to me quite naturally, as an inner need rather than a purposeful career choice. Although I did not have professional art training, I began painting at a very young age, as a way to remember, to preserve emotions and to have a dialogue with myself.

Initially, I painted out of love and the necessity to create. Gradually, painting evolved into a long-term journey, as I became more serious and responsible towards myself and my audience.

How did you learn and accumulate creative experience throughout that process?

I learn in many ways, such as by observing life, reading books, viewing paintings, visiting museums and conversing with other artists, curators and collectors. Importantly, I also learn from the process of painting itself. Each completed artwork leaves behind a lesson.

I'm not in a rush to master techniques; instead, I allow everything to mature gradually, accumulating knowledge over time through life experiences and genuine emotions.

You were born in Huế. How have your childhood memories growing up near the Perfume River, the imperial city and the atmosphere of the ancient capital influenced the imagery and emotions in your paintings?

Huế has influenced me in a subtle and profound way. It embodies restraint and beauty without extravagance. The Perfume River, the misty afternoons and the slow pace of life in the ancient capital all nurture a rich inner world of emotions within me. The colours, space and rhythm in my paintings all carry this spirit – light, deep and contemplative.

You once said that you "do not paint completeness but rather the warmth of simple things." How is this creative philosophy reflected in your work?

I do not aim to depict perfection. What matters to me is the feeling that the painting evokes in the viewer – perhaps a touch of warmth, a moment of peace or everyday gentleness. My subjects often include familiar themes such as flowers, nature, family and images of Vietnamese women. I believe that beauty lies in simplicity and authenticity, in those seemingly small things that touch deep emotions.

When I paint, I always hope that the viewers can see themselves somewhere within the artwork; it doesn't require grand narratives, just a sense of familiarity that invites them to pause and listen.

Before returning to Việt Nam for exhibitions in Hà Nội and HCM City, you had successful exhibitions in London, Florence and Paris. What significance did stepping into the world have for your artistic journey?

Presenting my work to the world has provided me with new perspectives and confidence. I do not approach it with the mindset of going out to assert myself, but rather to listen, learn and understand where I stand within the vast flow of art. These experiences help me to see myself more clearly. When I returned to Việt Nam, I felt a calmer and more steadfast mindset regarding the path I had chosen.

What I truly appreciate is that many international viewers, despite being unfamiliar with the cultural context of Việt Nam, still resonate with the emotions in my paintings. They do not need to fully understand the stories behind them, yet they still feel a sense of familiarity and serenity. This gives me faith that genuine emotions can transcend all geographical boundaries.

The Daydream Among Blossoms exhibition is seen as a significant homecoming. What are your feelings about introducing your work, which has captivated international viewers, to the public in the capital?

It is an emotional homecoming. Hà Nội gives me a feeling of tranquility, depth and slowness. When I see the audience in the capital taking time to stand before the paintings, to listen and feel, I am truly grateful. For me, Daydream Among Blossoms is not just an exhibition, but a gentle dialogue between myself and the viewers.

The exhibition features 36 paintings from four different collections: Motherhood, which explores maternal love; Home, depicting nests made by goldfinches; Still Life, focusing on still life; and Huế Heritage, showcasing the landscapes, architecture and heritage of Huế.

Although these four collections may seem different, they all revolve around humanity and the emotions of life. From family and homeland to women and nature, each piece represents fragments of everyday life. I want viewers to perceive this connection, as if they are experiencing different slices of the same emotional flow.

Does holding an exhibition in your home country after your international successes bring you new pressures or expectations?

There is pressure, but it’s a positive pressure. I don’t expect myself to be bigger or different; I simply hope to remain true to myself. An exhibition in my home country is an opportunity for me to listen to the Vietnamese public – those who understand the contexts, memories and spirit within my paintings.

In the future, I still want to delve deeper into my unique world of dreams, but with more maturity. I'm not in a hurry to broaden my themes or experiment too far afield. Instead, I allow changes to come naturally. For me, painting is a long journey, and I choose to move slowly but sincerely. — VNS