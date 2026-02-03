Galloping into the New Year

As the Tết holidays for the Year of the Horse approach, many artists and businesses have been hard at work creating horse decorations and statues. These grand art pieces are to be displayed around HCM City (especially its upcoming Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street), Hà Nội and other provinces around Việt Nam.
IMTM is the largest professional tourism fair in Israel and the Mediterranean region, held annually for more than 30 years. Taking place from February 3 to 4 at the Expo Tel Aviv Exhibition Centre, the fair features nearly 200 booths and thousands of delegates from over 50 countries.
These activities recreated the Tết festival – the most significant celebration in Vietnamese culture, helping the young people in the RoK connect with their heritage and introducing Vietnamese culture to Korean attendees.
With a history spanning more than 700 years, Nha Xá silk village in Ninh Bình continues to preserve the art of traditional silk weaving. Today, its silk stands as a symbol of heritage, quality and sustainable craftsmanship in a modern world.
Việt Nam’s music industry entered a decisive new phase in 2025, marked not only by rapid expansion in scale, but also by rising professionalism, deeper audience engagement and growing international visibility.
As the country enters a new era of development, experts shared the view that green transformation is no longer optional but a necessity for the region that is heavily impacted by climate change. By repositioning its image through conservation and high-value experiences, the Mekong Delta is choosing a path of "slow but steady" growth.
From UNESCO’s perspective, the resolution articulates a concrete roadmap for structural reform, aiming to mobilise social capital, catalyse the creative economy, and safeguard cultural diversity. This builds upon Việt Nam’s long-standing cultural advocacy and will enable Việt Namto navigate the complexities of the digital era and a volatile global landscape, he stated.