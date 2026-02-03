Đồng Tháp logs on to a smarter tourism future

ĐỒNG THÁP — Logging on to change, the province’s tourism sector is stepping up its digital push. Implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, from the Politburo on breakthrough advancements in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, Đồng Tháp is intensifying digital efforts in promotion and collaboration, seeing them as a key driver of tourism development.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Đồng Tháp Province will continue to maintain and enhance the effectiveness of the provincial tourism information portal and the smart tourism application on mobile devices, according to the department’s Deputy Director Võ Phạm Tân.

The aim is to make it easier for residents and visitors to access information about destinations, services, itineraries and tourism events. Many tourist attractions in the province have been integrated with QR codes, helping visitors access information and use electronic guides.

The department is working with relevant organisations in HCM City and the Mekong Delta provinces to develop data for an interactive 3D and 360-degree smart tourism map. Available in five languages, Vietnamese, English, French, Chinese and Spanish, the project is designed to offer virtual tour experiences before visitors arrive.

The unit has also launched an electronic handbook outlining tourism investment promotion projects for HCM City and the Mekong Delta provinces. This creates opportunities for investors and tourism businesses to access information more easily and collaborate on tourism development in Đồng Tháp Province.

With digital transformation at the centre of its strategy, the province’s tourism sector is steadily moving towards greater professionalism. Local promotion and connectivity activities are being revamped and rolled out strongly on digital platforms while industry information and data are gradually being linked to build a shared database.

At present, tourists visiting Sơn Quy Ward, Gò Công Ward and Gia Thuận Commune can look up information on historical sites and attractions through the tourism management and promotion system on the MAP4D digital map platform.

At popular sites such as the special national relics of the Trương Định uprising and the provincial-level cultural and historical site of Tân Đông communal house, visitors can scan QR codes on site to access information quickly and accurately.

“Thanks to the application of digital transformation in presenting information about historical and cultural sites on the digital map platform, both domestic and international tourists are becoming aware of the unique Tân Đông communal house,” said Nguyễn Công Bền, a specialist in the Culture-Society Department of Tân Đông Commune in Đồng Tháp Province.

“Tourists can scan the QR code placed at the main entrance to learn about the history of this one-of-a-kind house, contributing to its emergence as a popular tourist destination for the locality and Đồng Tháp Province as a whole.”

Refreshing interactive experience

A standout of Đồng Tháp’s tourism digitalisation drive is the use of artificial intelligence. Sen Hồng, a robotic tour guide, is giving visitors a lively and highly interactive experience at the Đồng Tháp Provincial Museum.

One of Sen Hồng’s strengths is its ability to deliver quick and wide-ranging information across many topics. The software can recognise multiple user input languages, including Vietnamese, French, English and Chinese, allowing it to respond appropriately.

Nguyễn Thanh Tú, a student studying in South Korea, said he was delighted to explore information through AI-Sen Hồng during his visit to the museum.

"The Q&A feature of AI-Sen Hồng is very helpful and convenient, making it easy for me and other foreign tourists to quickly and accurately learn about the history and culture of Đồng Tháp Province," he said.

Võ Phạm Tân, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Đồng Tháp Province, said the local tourism sector would continue to focus on digital transformation by digitising information and documentation about destinations to build a smart tourism ecosystem.

“The sector will prioritise the creation of tourism products that utilise new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence, providing greater added value and unique experiences for tourists,” he said.

These efforts have helped deliver strong results for Đồng Tháp’s tourism sector in the early months of 2025. In the first ten months of the year, the province welcomed more than 5.4 million visitors, reaching 74.8 per cent of the annual target, including 517,090 international tourists, or 63.8 per cent of the goal.

Total tourism revenue reached VNĐ3.2 trillion (US$122 million), equal to 77.7 per cent of the plan. In October 2025 alone, Đồng Tháp welcomed 379,400 visitors, including 65,795 international tourists, generating VNĐ190 billion ($7.25 million) in tourism revenue.

By the end of this year, the province aims to attract more than 7.2 million visitors, including 810,000 international tourists, with total tourism revenue projected at VNĐ4.116 trillion ($157 million). Looking ahead to 2026, Đồng Tháp is targeting 8 million visitor arrivals, including 870,000 international tourists, and tourism revenue of VNĐ4.8 trillion ($182 million). — VNS