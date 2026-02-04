Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Art programme marks Party’s 96th anniversary

February 04, 2026 - 10:54
The programme aimed to revisit the nation’s revolutionary traditions and reaffirm the Party’s comprehensive leadership throughout the revolutionary process, from the struggle for national independence to national construction and development during the renewal period and international integration.
A performance staged at the political-artistic programme entitled Đường Lên Phía Trước (The Road Ahead) held in Hà Nội on February 3. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — A political-artistic programme entitled Đường Lên Phía Trước (The Road Ahead) was held at the Việt Nam–Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hà Nội on the evening of February 3 to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), 40 years of the country’s đổi mới (renewal), the success of the 14th National Party Congress, and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, along with leaders from ministries, central agencies and the Hà Nội authorities.

According to the organisers, the programme aimed to revisit the nation’s revolutionary traditions and reaffirm the Party’s comprehensive leadership throughout the revolutionary process, from the struggle for national independence to national construction and development during the renewal period and international integration. It also sought to foster revolutionary ideals among young people, helping them gain a deeper understanding of history, responsibility and mission in the cause of national development.

A singing performance at the programme entitled Đường Lên Phía Trước (The Road Ahead) held in Hà Nội on February 3.

The programme was structured in three parts, forming a continuous narrative from the past through the present to the future.

Part I took audiences back to the historical context prior to the establishment of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, when the nation faced the urgent need to find a correct path to national salvation. Continuing this emotional journey, Part II highlighted the Party’s leadership role during the period of national construction, renewal and development. The programme concluded with Part III, which opened up an artistic vision of the future, emphasising the role of today’s generation, particularly young people, in carrying forward revolutionary ideals and continuing the nation’s development story. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Galloping into the New Year

As the Tết holidays for the Year of the Horse approach, many artists and businesses have been hard at work creating horse decorations and statues. These grand art pieces are to be displayed around HCM City (especially its upcoming Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street), Hà Nội and other provinces around Việt Nam.
Life & Style

Đồng Tháp logs on to a smarter tourism future

Implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, from the Politburo on breakthrough advancements in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, the tourism sector of Đồng Tháp Province is intensifying its digital transformation efforts in promotion and collaboration, viewing these initiatives as a key driver for the province's tourism development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom