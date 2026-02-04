Art programme marks Party’s 96th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — A political-artistic programme entitled Đường Lên Phía Trước (The Road Ahead) was held at the Việt Nam–Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hà Nội on the evening of February 3 to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), 40 years of the country’s đổi mới (renewal), the success of the 14th National Party Congress, and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, along with leaders from ministries, central agencies and the Hà Nội authorities.

According to the organisers, the programme aimed to revisit the nation’s revolutionary traditions and reaffirm the Party’s comprehensive leadership throughout the revolutionary process, from the struggle for national independence to national construction and development during the renewal period and international integration. It also sought to foster revolutionary ideals among young people, helping them gain a deeper understanding of history, responsibility and mission in the cause of national development.

The programme was structured in three parts, forming a continuous narrative from the past through the present to the future.

Part I took audiences back to the historical context prior to the establishment of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, when the nation faced the urgent need to find a correct path to national salvation. Continuing this emotional journey, Part II highlighted the Party’s leadership role during the period of national construction, renewal and development. The programme concluded with Part III, which opened up an artistic vision of the future, emphasising the role of today’s generation, particularly young people, in carrying forward revolutionary ideals and continuing the nation’s development story. — VNA/VNS