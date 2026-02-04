Vietnamese prefer visiting domestic destinations during Tết 2026

HCM CITY — More Vietnamese people prefer travelling during the upcoming Tết 2026 (Lunar New Year), with most of them choosing domestic destinations, tourism platforms reported.

Tết or Lunar New Year 2026 falls in the middle of February, offering Vietnamese people the longest holiday of the year with five working days off. Plus weekends, the holiday will last nine days.

Agoda said that with Tết just around the corner, the spirit of reunion and celebration is already building across Việt Nam, and travel plans are no exception.

Embracing the excitement of the Lunar New Year, this digital travel platform revealed that more Vietnamese travellers are looking to pack their bags over the national holiday this year compared to the Tết holiday period last year - with a clear preference for exploring destinations within the country.

Based on searches made by travellers in Việt Nam between October and November 2025 for check-ins during February 14-22, 2026, Agoda observed that overall Tết travel interest for both domestic and international travel increased compared to the Tết travel period last year. Most of this growth is driven by domestic travel, which rose by 22 per cent, while interest in outbound trips also increased, though more modestly, by 7 per cent.

This trend reflects findings from Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which shows that 50 per cent of Vietnamese respondents plan to travel domestically in 2026.

With nine consecutive days off during Tết - and a cultural tendency to add some annual leave to the period and extend the break - the holiday offers the ideal opportunity for Vietnamese families to reconnect, relax, and explore destinations across the country without the complexities of international travel.

According to Agoda, Đà Lạt remains the top domestic destination for Tết 2026, showing a 44 per cent increase in searches thanks to its cool climate and festive atmosphere.

Phú Quốc has overtaken Nha Trang to secure second place with a 41 per cent increase, appealing to travellers seeking sun, beaches, and family-friendly resorts.

Nha Trang and Đà Nẵng remain strong contenders, ranking third and fourth, respectively, known for their coastal charm and diverse activities. The Vũng Tàu area in HCM City rounds out the top five with a 31 per cent increase, remaining a convenient short getaway for HCM City residents.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda Vietnam, said: “Tết is one of the most meaningful times of the year for Vietnamese travellers. With an especially long break this year, it becomes the perfect moment for families and friends to begin new journeys - whether exploring the beauty of Việt Nam or venturing abroad.”

Booking.com had a similar report, saying that Đà Lạt tourism has emerged as the top searched domestic destination by Vietnamese travellers for Tết, followed by Phú Quốc and Nha Trang.

Destinations like Phan Thiết and Sapa are also seeing momentum, both showing a five-fold year-on-year increase in searches and securing spots in the top 10 most searched list for the Tết period.

For those travelling abroad, Agoda said Bangkok continues to be the most favoured international destination for Vietnamese travellers during Tết. Singapore rose to second place this year with a 25 per cent increase in travel interest, replacing Tokyo, which now sits in third. Meanwhile, Hong Kong makes a notable appearance in fourth place, recording a 46 per cent increase in Tết travel interest. Bali completes the top five, maintaining its reputation as a relaxing and culturally rich holiday spot.

Booking.com said Vietnamese travelers are utilising the extended break to explore further.

While regional favourites remain popular, there is a notable shift toward mid-haul and long-haul cities. Japan stands out as a popular international market during Tết. Beyond the ranked Tokyo, other destinations drawing interest include Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka, it added. — VNS