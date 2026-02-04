Music, friendship and spring spirit take centre stage at Hồ Gươm Theatre

HÀ NỘI — Hồ Gươm Theatre will organise a vibrant series of artistic programmes throughout February, celebrating the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Lunar New Year and the enduring values of peace, friendship and cultural exchange.

Each performance carries its own artistic colour while sharing a common spirit – honouring President Hồ Chí Minh, the nation’s springtime vitality and the timeless language of music that connects people across borders.

Melodies of Spring

The series opens on February 6 with the art programme Giai Điệu Mùa Xuân (Melodies of Spring), staged at Hồ Gươm Theatre in an elaborately produced concert that serves as both an emotional highlight of the past artistic year and a hopeful overture to 2026.

Under the baton of conductor Trần Nhật Minh, the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra will perform alongside leading Vietnamese artists, including People’s Artist Đỗ Quốc Hưng, People’s Artist Bùi Công Duy (violin), Distinguished Artist Bùi Lệ Chi (đàn bầu monochord), Distinguished Artist Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, and singers Lê Thị Ngọc Hà and Nguyễn Bảo Yến.

The programme offers emotionally rich melodies praising the homeland, the country and President Hồ Chí Minh, alongside well-known international orchestral works filled with brightness and energy. The harmonious blend of Vietnamese music and global classics will uphold Hồ Gươm Theatre’s professional and internationally integrated artistic direction while maintaining its strong national identity.

A representative of Hồ Gươm Theatre described the concert as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude from the theatre’s leadership, staff and artists to audiences who continue to support Vietnamese arts and culture.

Việt Nam-China: Neighbourly Friendship

A major highlight of the February series will be the concert Mừng Xuân 2026 – Việt Nam – Trung Quốc: Láng giềng hữu nghị (Spring Festival 2026 – Việt Nam–China: Neighbourly Friendship), held on February 7 and 8.

Co-organised by the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam, and the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam, the event marks the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It carries deep cultural exchange significance while celebrating the longstanding traditional friendship between the two peoples.

Artists from the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater will join outstanding Vietnamese performers, creating an emotionally resonant musical space where art serves as a bridge between hearts. The programme will be structured in two parts, guiding audiences from traditional Chinese musical colours to works celebrating the friendship between Việt Nam and China and excerpts from classic world operas.

A highlight of the evening will be the violin concerto Lương Sơn Bá – Chúc Anh Đài (The Butterfly Lovers), a work celebrated for its lyrical beauty and deeply humanistic spirit, promising to captivate listeners with its romantic emotional power.

In a symbolic finale, artists from both countries will perform Auld Lang Syne, delivering a message of peace, friendship and a shared future of sustainable cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

New Year Concert 2026

Concluding the series will be New Year Concert 2026, held on February 24 (the eighth day of the Lunar New Year), offering a musical greeting filled with faith, hope and aspirations for a year of achievements.

An annual programme directed by the Department of Political Affairs and produced by Hồ Gươm Theatre, the concert contributes to enriching spiritual life, fostering pride and inspiring love for the homeland among officers, soldiers and the capital’s audiences.

The concert features two parts. The first will create a spring atmosphere rich in national identity with songs praising the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh and the country’s springtime, including Đảng Đã Cho Ta Cả Một Mùa Xuân (The Party Has Given Us a Whole Spring), Mùa Xuân Đầu Tiên (The First Spring) and Bác Đang Cùng Chúng Cháu Hành Quân (Uncle Hồ Is Marching With Us).

The second half will move into the realm of classical music, with timeless masterpieces such as The Four Seasons – Spring and Summer by Antonio Vivaldi and Pizzicato Polka and Emperor Waltz by Johann Strauss, forming a colourful musical portrait of spring.

This concert is presented under the artistic direction of Major General and People’s Artist Nguyễn Công Bẩy, with conductor Meritorious Artist Kim Xuân Hiếu leading the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, the People’s Public Security Art Troupe and other performers.

Through this festive concert series, Hồ Gươm Theatre will meet the public’s demand for high-quality artistic experiences and spread core Vietnamese cultural values, strengthening confidence and inspiring a spirit of dedication and international integration through the refined language of symphonic art. — VNS