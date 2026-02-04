Artisan Hà Tho’s coconut leaf creations captivate at Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Amid the lively atmosphere of the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 in Hà Nội, a vibrant hub showcasing cultural treasures, traditional crafts and artistic brilliance from across the nation, artisan Hà Tho's coconut leaf weaving booth stands out with its unique charm: rustic, refreshing and alive with possibility.

Tho said that the art of coconut leaf weaving is a cherished folk tradition from the southwestern region of Việt Nam, lovingly cultivated by the ingenuity and talent of rural artisans. Transforming simple, humble coconut leaves, these craftsmen breathe life into nature's gifts, crafting exquisite handmade masterpieces that resonate deeply with their cultural identity.

At the Spring Fair, Tho unveiled a captivating green world crafted entirely from coconut leaves. Her offerings ranged from elegant flower vases and intricate baskets to whimsical creations like handbags, wedding bouquets and lively figures of butterflies, peacocks and other enchanting creatures.

Each piece is handcrafted, demanding meticulous attention to detail, patience and boundless creativity.

"The intricacy of the designs and the techniques used can vary, but the most crucial element remains the materials," Tho explained.

"Coconut leaves are plentiful in the Mekong Delta, yet to create stunning products, one must select only the most uniform and beautiful leaves. The tools are simple — just scissors, a craft knife and a stapler — but crafting these delightful pieces requires immense dedication from the artisan."

This year, the Year of the Horse, Tho channelled her artistry into creating horse-shaped figures, symbolising strength, resilience and prosperity for the year ahead.

"Ultimately, it’s all about the artisan's meticulousness, creativity and skill," Tho said.

For Tết (Lunar New Year), Tho introduced two striking models of roses and rosebuds, crafted entirely from coconut leaves. Every part of the leaves is put to good use, with no waste: the leaves shape the products, while the stems serve as handles or supports for decorative figures.

Tho's passion for coconut leaves is deeply rooted in her childhood memories.

“As a child, I didn’t have many toys, so my parents often fashioned windmills, rings and clocks from coconut leaves for me. As I grew, that fondness blossomed into creativity.

"My initial creations were simple roses, but soon I was shaping them into birds, fish and grasshoppers. To date, I've designed about 70 to 80 different products from these leaves,” she said.

Tho is dedicated to preserving this traditional craft. She shares the art of coconut leaf weaving with the public through websites and social media platforms like Zalo and TikTok, as well as at cultural fairs and exhibitions.

"By participating in the Spring Fair alongside the HCM City Department of Culture, I hope to introduce our coconut leaf products to northern visitors, deepening their understanding and appreciation of this southern folk art," she said.

Phùng Thị Hiền from Hà Nội said she was excited to explore the diverse offerings at the Spring Fair 2026.

Hiền shared her delight in the handcrafted wonders presented by Vietnamese artisans, particularly at Tho's coconut leaf weaving booth.

"Walking through the booths, I was captivated by the meticulous craftsmanship evident in each item. But the coconut leaf creations left an indelible impression on me. The flower vases, hats and dragon figures were both soft and delicate, boasting sharp lines that radiated vitality," Hiền said.

"Vietnamese artisans possess incredible skill. These products hold the potential to shine on the world stage," she added, reflecting on her travels across Việt Nam and the many traditional craft villages she has visited. Few offered such a refreshing and memorable experience as Tho’s booth at the Spring Fair, she noted.

Amid the bustling energy of the 2026 Spring Fair, Tho's coconut leaf weaving stall quietly carved its niche with a blend of rustic elegance and refined beauty.

Through the simple leaves, Tho masterfully wove the essence of southern Vietnamese folk culture into the fabric of the fair, ensuring that this enchanting green world not only captivated visitors, but also rekindled a love for traditional Vietnamese crafts. — VNS