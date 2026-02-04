Tết around the old quarter

Traditional Tết festivities are bringing spring to life at ancient houses and temples across Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can experience not only heritage spaces but also the customs and rituals of the Lunar New Year.
A new exhibition at Hà Nội’s Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám is transforming centuries-old stone inscriptions into vivid digital narratives, where heritage, technology and the spirit of learning meet in an immersive cultural experience.
As the Tết holidays for the Year of the Horse approach, many artists and businesses have been hard at work creating horse decorations and statues. These grand art pieces are to be displayed around HCM City (especially its upcoming Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street), Hà Nội and other provinces around Việt Nam.
Implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, from the Politburo on breakthrough advancements in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, the tourism sector of Đồng Tháp Province is intensifying its digital transformation efforts in promotion and collaboration, viewing these initiatives as a key driver for the province's tourism development.
Saigontourist Group is kicking off the 2026 tourism year with a series of travel promotions at the ongoing first Việt Nam Glorious Spring Fair 2026, held at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội.