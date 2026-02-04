Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Tết around the old quarter

February 04, 2026 - 16:37
Traditional Tết festivities are bringing spring to life at ancient houses and temples across Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can experience not only heritage spaces but also the customs and rituals of the Lunar New Year.

