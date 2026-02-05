Hùng Kings relic site launches new portal promoting Tết tourism

HÀ NỘI — The Hùng Kings Temple Historical Relic Site in the northern Phú Thọ Province has launched a new portal denhung.vn alongside new tours aimed at enhancing visitor experiences during Tết (Lunar New Year).

The introduction of the denhung.vn portal is a major step in modernising communications and promoting the legacy of the Hùng Kings era.

Comprising a dynasty of 18 rulers (2879 – 258 BCE), the Hùng Kings are legendary historical figures in Việt Nam, and their worship is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The portal serves as the official information channel of the Hùng Kings Temple relic complex, providing historical and cultural insights into the Hùng Kings and their worship traditions.

It also offers visitor guidance, festival updates and service information, and applies digital technology to enhance visitor engagement.

Developed as a donation from Igo Bình Minh Company, the platform is expected to strengthen communication and promotional activities for the historical site.

It replaces and upgrades the former website, denhung.org.vn, which has operated since 2008, in line with ongoing digital transformation efforts.

During the launch event, the relic site also introduced several new tourism products for the 2026 spring season. Among them is the Hùng Kings Temple Night Tour, which takes place from 8pm to 10pm, offering visitors a tranquil and solemn experience of the temple complex at night, including spiritual offering ceremonies at Thượng Temple and Thiên Quang Pagoda.

Another highlight is a tour that returns to sacred roots, taking visitors to sites including Hạ Temple, Trung Temple, Thượng Temple, and the Hùng Kings Museum.

The tour is designed as a distinctive spiritual journey in the Lunar New Year. Visitors offer incense to pay tribute to the Hùng Kings, pray for peace and prosperity, and explore the entire Hùng Kings Temple complex and museum.

Boasting unique architecture, the Hùng Kings Museum embodies Việt Nam’s glorious history. Built in 1986, the museum is a popular destination in the province. Its design is based on the Vietnamese people’s ancient philosophy that the earth is square and the sky is round.

Covering nearly 1,000sq.m, the two-storey museum recalls a legend concerning bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake) and bánh giầy (round sticky rice cake).

The museum is at its most crowded on the death anniversary of the Hùng Kings, celebrated on the 10th day of the third lunar month.

“The tour, combined with exhibitions at the Hùng Kings Museum, helps visitors gain deeper insights into the Hùng Kings era and the Vietnamese tradition of honouring ancestral roots,” said relic site director Phạm Tiến Đạt.

Cultural activities, including traditional calligraphy for Lunar New Year blessings, folk games and culinary experiences featuring Phú Thọ specialties will also be included in the tour.

The tour will be combined with nearby destinations such as the Âu Cơ Mother Temple, formerly part of Hạ Hòa District, and the Thanh Thủy hot mineral spring resort.

It is expected to be an attractive option for families and groups seeking to reconnect with traditional cultural values during the Lunar New Year holiday. — VNS