Fashion event to celebrate Vietnamese áo dài on world stage

HÀ NỘI — The Áo Dài Fashion Week London (ADFW) 2026 is scheduled to take place in the UK's capital from September 19 to 21, as part of London Fashion Week.

This event will mark the first time that collections of áo dài by Vietnamese designers are showcased on a truly international fashion stage, according to the organisers of ADFW 2026.

With the message A Runway of Heritage, A Future of Style, ADFW 2026 aims to present the áo dài – a symbol of Vietnamese culture – on the international fashion stage as part of London Fashion Week. It also seeks to create an ecosystem that connects culture, community, commerce, and creativity between Việt Nam and the world.

The programme is supported by the Embassy of Việt Nam in the United Kingdom and is accompanied by various prestigious organisations in Europe, the UK and Việt Nam, particularly the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese. This initiative is seen as a large-scale cultural diplomacy effort, bringing together designers, artisans, artists, media professionals, the Vietnamese community in Europe and international partners.

ADFW 2026 will be designed as a series of interconnected activities, where culture, creativity, community, and commerce are closely linked in a cyclical experience. The focus of the event will be fashion shows featuring áo dài collections from top Vietnamese designers on an international stage.

Additionally, there will be an áo dài parade at famous and historically significant landmarks in London, aimed at honouring the áo dài as a living heritage and reaffirming its position in the flow of global fashion.

The event space will also feature an exhibition of Việt Nam’s traditional craftsmanship, showcasing textiles, silk, ceramics, folk paintings, handmade jewelry, conical hats, sedge bags and environmentally friendly products. The organisers plan to host live demonstrations of the crafting process, allowing visitors to experience the Vietnamese cultural heritage.

A part of the event is a culinary exhibition showcasing Vietnamese cuisine and specialties which will present familiar flavours such as phở, spring rolls, and bánh mì, along with premium food products like dried goods, sweets, dried fruits, traditional snacks. This will create a comprehensive cultural experience of Việt Nam in the heart of London, while also opening up opportunities for connection and business collaboration.

According to founder of the project, Hoàng Thị Hải Hà, the project also focuses on professional documentation (runway, behind-the-scenes, interviews, fashion documentaries), "contributing to preserving the contemporary creative spirit of the áo dài as a living heritage."

Nguyễn Việt Triều, President of the Union of Vietnamese Women in Europe, emphasised the special role of London as an ideal space to launch a significant community initiative.

"I see London as a very special gathering place for Vietnamese people abroad, a place where the younger generation is well-trained in Việt Nam and educated at top universities in the UK." Triều said.

"It is this blending of Vietnamese foundations and global thinking that creates a force capable of becoming cultural bridges and fostering international collaboration in the future."

The president also said the collaboration of community organisations and authorities reflected the spirit of solidarity among the global Vietnamese community in promoting the country's image.

“Bringing the áo dài to the international stage is our way of telling the story of Việt Nam through the language of art and culture,” she said.

President of the Việt Nam Cultural Industry Development Association, People's Artist Vương Duy Biên, viewed the project as an encouraging model where heritage meets innovation and the international market.

“Today, we not only talk about preservation in the sense of keeping things intact, but we must also think about developing heritage as part of the cultural industry, Biên said.

"The áo dài can absolutely become a distinctive creative cultural product of Việt Nam on the global map.”

He believed that placing the áo dài on the stage in London carried profound artistic significance and contributed to advancing cultural diplomacy between Việt Nam and the UK, adding: “Việt Nam confidently introduces its heritage into the heart of global dialogue.”

In the long term, the organisers aim to establish the ADFW as a global brand, with future destinations including Paris and Milan. — VNS