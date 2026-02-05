Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese Phở Day showcases culture, connectivity in Beijing

February 05, 2026 - 21:37
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình described phở as a “national dish” and a cultural symbol of Việt Nam. He said the event aimed to build bridges bringing international friends closer to Việt Nam's culinary culture, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges.

 

International guests learn about the Việt Nam’s “national dish” phở at the Vietnamese Phở Day in Beijing on February 5. – VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING – A Vietnamese Phở Day was held in Beijing on February 5, spotlighting phở as a signature of Việt Nam’s national brand while promoting cultural exchange between Việt Nam, China and the wider international community, and supporting Vietnamese businesses in China in promoting their products and services.

The event drew more than 170 guests, including ambassadors and their spouses from various countries, including Cambodia, Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, the Philippines and Albania. It was also attended by the Secretary-General of the ASEAN – China Centre (ACC), along with representatives of diplomatic missions in Beijing, businesses, and Vietnamese people in China.

Addressing the gathering, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình described phở as a “national dish” and a cultural symbol of Việt Nam. He said the event aimed to build bridges bringing international friends closer to Việt Nam's culinary culture, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and people-to-people  exchanges.

He underscored the role of cultural and culinary diplomacy as accessible and effective tools for promoting the image of Việt Nam and its people amid deepening international integration, expressing confidence that initiatives such as the Vietnamese Phở Day will continue to help spread Vietnamese cultural values and strengthen the country's friendship, cooperation and long-term bonds with the international community.

Guests at the event took part in preparing pho and sampled other iconic Vietnamese dishes, including fresh spring rolls and bánh mì.

Phouva Samounty, Political Counsellor of the Lao Embassy in China, noted that in Laos, phở is not only popular among office workers for its rich flavour and convenience, but is also commonly served alongside traditional dishes during major festivals and holidays.

He said the event not only introduced Vietnamese phở to international friends but also reinforced phở's status as one of Southeast Asia’s iconic culinary symbols, while helping to spark interest in Vietnamese culture and tourism and create opportunities for trade, investment and tourism cooperation.

Zheng Lingling, Deputy General Director of IPS FOODS Beijing, said she had long heard about the appeal of Vietnamese phở, but it was not until the event that she had a chance to taste it. She expressed her wish to visit Việt Nam in the future to learn more about the country, its people and its rich cuisine. – VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hmong New Year in the city

The 'Hmong New Year in the City' programme returned this year, bringing the vibrant spirit of the highlands into the capital. The annual celebration gathers young Hmong in Hà Nội together to mark their New Year away from home, as colourful costumes, lively music and joyful traditional dances fill the streets with festivity.
Life & Style

Tết around the old quarter

Traditional Tết festivities are bringing spring to life at ancient houses and temples across Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can experience not only heritage spaces but also the customs and rituals of the Lunar New Year.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom