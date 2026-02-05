Tết programmes to welcome tourists in Đà Nẵng, Hội An

ĐÀ NẴNG — A festival of light and heritage at Hội An Memories Land is set to ignite a vibrant series of cultural and arts performances in the ancient town of Hội An and in downtown Đà Nẵng during Tết (Lunar New Year) and running through March.

The site, located in Hội An, will welcome tourists during the Tết holiday with a drone light show, LED-lit lanterns released into the sky and the signature art performance Ký Ức Hội An (Hội An Memories). Staged at night as an open-air show in the middle of the Thu Bồn River, the 60-minute spectacle tells the 400-year history and development of Hội An during the Đại Việt State from the 15th to the 18th century.

Folk games and traditional music performances will also be staged at Châu Thượng Văn, Lê Lợi and Kazik Park in the Old Quarter on February 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, Kim Bồng carpentry craft village and Trà Quế vegetable village, both recognised as national intangible heritage sites, will host annual traditional ancestor worship ceremonies and rituals to pray for a good harvest from February 23 to 27.

Tiên Sa Port in Đà Nẵng is also scheduled to host the first cruise ship docking for a tour visit on February 19, the third day of the Lunar New Year.

Seabourn Encore plans to bring more than 1,000 visitors of Bahamian nationality to explore the beach city in the Year of the Horse.

Đà Nẵng will also welcome its first tourists arriving by air and visiting a range of popular destinations during the Tết holiday.

Traditional Tết markets and festivals will open across the city centre and along the Hàn River banks, at Hội An Sculpture Park, in rural mountain villages and within ethnic communities.

The new Đà Nẵng City, following its merger with Quảng Nam Province, offers expanded tourism products and services, including UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Hội An Ancient Town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, Marble Mountains and the Hội An–Chàm Islands World Biosphere Reserve, as well as MICE, golfing and green tours.

Đà Nẵng, which welcomed 17.3 million tourists — including 7.6 million international visitors — in 2025, expects to receive 19.5 million visitors in 2026. — VNS