Lunar New Year holiday poised to spark peak season for Việt Nam's tourism sector

HÀ NỘI – Building on a sharp rise in travel during the 2026 New Year holiday, the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tết) break is widely expected to usher in another peak season for Việt Nam’s tourism industry, injecting fresh impetus into a year of strong recovery and growth.

Data from travel platform Agoda show that searches for domestic destinations during the upcoming Tết holiday surged by nearly 22 per cent, far outpacing outbound travel demand, which rose by a modest 7 per cent.

Industry insiders attribute this trend not only to cost considerations or travellers’ hesitation to undertake long-haul trips with complicated procedures, but more significantly to the steady upgrading of domestic tourism products. In recent years, local offerings have become more distinctive and experience-driven, enhancing their appeal to Vietnamese travellers.

Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng and Vũng Tàu top the list of most searched domestic destinations. Overseas, Vietnamese tourists are most interested in Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Tokyo (Japan), Hong Kong (China) and Bali (Indonesia).

Nguyễn Công Hoan, General Director of Flamingo Redtours, noted that demand for Tết travel remains robust, with two dominant preferences shaping domestic tourism this year. One centres on destinations steeped in springtime atmosphere and closely linked to nature, festivals and local culture. Areas such as the Northeast and Northwest regions, Hà Nội, former imperial capitals and the Central Highlands are particularly attractive to travellers seeking discovery and authentic experiences.

The other focuses on leisure travel, especially beach resorts and destinations near major cities, catering mainly to families looking to combine reunions with relaxation and recharging for the new year.

Hoan added that travellers are increasingly booking services independently via online platforms instead of opting for traditional package tours, prompting tourism businesses to accelerate digital transformation, diversify flexible and personalised products, and refine customer engagement strategies, especially for families and small groups.

At Saigontourist, the Tết tour market has been notably buoyant, according to Deputy General Director Đoàn Thị Thanh Trà. Domestic tours account for a substantial share of bookings, with strong demand for destinations such as Hà Nội, the Northeast–Northwest circuit, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng and the Central Highlands.

Outbound travel has also picked up, particularly to Southeast Asian destinations offering short flight time, simple entry procedures and affordable prices. Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei have all recorded clear growth. Thailand continues to lead thanks to competitive pricing, frequent departures and diverse products, while Singapore and Malaysia attract families and young travellers with modern entertainment options. Bali appeals to tourists seeking resort stays and cultural or spiritual experiences, and Brunei is emerging as a safe, novel destination for those interested in exploration and eco-friendly travel.

Despite slightly higher tour prices due to rising transport, accommodation and labour costs during the peak season, the Tết tourism market is still forecast to expand by around 15–20 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, localities nationwide are rolling out a host of large-scale cultural and entertainment events to draw visitors. Hà Nội stands out with 31 fireworks display sites and a series of activities recreating traditional Tết spaces around Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the Old Quarter.

Quảng Ninh Province is highlighting its flower boulevard and light-and-technology displays along Hạ Long Bay, alongside the Spring 2026 OCOP Fair, book fairs, street music and folk games. Khánh Hòa Province is also hosting nearly 30 performances, exhibitions and cultural showcases.

To accommodate surging travel demand, Vietnam Airlines has announced the addition of more than 60,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 300 extra flights, during the peak period from February 9 to March 3, while launching four new routes from Hải Phong to Nha Trang, Cần Thơ, Buôn Ma Thuột and Phú Quốc to ease congestion on major routes.

Bamboo Airways has resumed several popular services, and the railway sector plans to operate 906 trains on the Hà Nội–Hồ Chí Minh City route, offering about 384,000 seats, up 7 per cent in both services and capacity compared with the 2025 Lunar New Year. – VNA/VNS