Hà Nội to stage fireworks displays at 33 locations to welcome Lunar New Year 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will stage fireworks displays at 33 locations, with 34 launch sites, to welcome Lunar New Year 2026 (Tết), featuring a range of modern presentation formats while ensuring absolute safety for spectators.

The fireworks programme will be organised in accordance with government regulations on the management and use of fireworks and the city’s overall plan for Tết celebrations.

Accordingly, the capital will set up 11 high-altitude fireworks sites combined with low-altitude fireworks and pyrotechnic effects, along with 23 low-altitude fireworks sites. These sites will be evenly distributed across wards and communes to enable residents in many areas to enjoy the displays on New Year’s Eve.

High-altitude fireworks will be launched at major central locations and large open spaces such as Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Thống Nhất Park, Lạc Long Quân Flower Garden, Sơn Tây Ancient Citadel, Hòa Bình Park, Văn Quán Lake, and the F1 racetrack area. Low-altitude ones will meanwhile be organised at parks, lakes, stadiums and urban areas in various wards and communes.

The displays will last 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on February 17, 2026, marking the Year of the Horse.

The military force will closely coordinate with the municipal police, relevant departments, sectors and local authorities to ensure security, fire prevention and control, search and rescue, medical services, traffic management and uninterrupted communications. – VNA/VNS