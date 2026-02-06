Yên Tử to offer free admission for three years

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Quảng Ninh will waive entrance fees to the Yên Tử historical and scenic site for three years from 2026.

The move is made to thank residents, monks, Buddhists and tourists nationwide by the provincial authorities for their help and support preserving and restoring the Yên Tử complex which was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site last July.

In recent years, visitor numbers to Yên Tử have shown a notable decline, dropping from more than one million arrivals in 2018 to approximately 567,000 in 2025.

The fee waiver is therefore expected to provide a strong stimulus to attract visitors back to the site while creating favorable conditions for planning initiatives, investment attraction, and the development of diversified tourism products in surrounding areas.

The province's decision also carries profound political and social significance contributing to the promotion of Quảng Ninh's co-possession of these two World Heritage sites.

The monument complex and scenic beauty of Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm and Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc in the northern provinces of Quảng Ninh, Bắc Ninh and Hải Phòng is Việt Nam’s first serial heritage nomination, linking multiple heritage sites across three localities in the northern region.

Its recognition demonstrates effective inter-provincial coordination and management in line with UNESCO standards, making it Việt Nam’s ninth world heritage site since Tràng An was listed in 2014. — VNS