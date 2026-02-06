Quảng Ninh becomes wedding destination for Indian billionaires

QUẢNG NINH — Three weddings of Indian billionaires are being held at Vinpearl Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province.

The first wedding, of a couple called Manisha and Karik, took place over three days, from February 3 to 5. Numerous events, activities and programmes were organised for the wedding at the resort during.

A member of the groom's family said that over 500 official guests, including prominent businesspeople and owners of large enterprises from India and Southeast Asian countries, boarded a charter flight from India to Việt Nam on February 3. Additionally, some guests travelled from other countries.

To cater to the wedding, both families arranged for a troupe of musicians, dancers, chefs and brought in food and ingredients directly from India.

The estimated cost of this wedding was approximately US$3 million, covering organisational expenses, guest travel, decorations and catering.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province, after Manisha and Karik's wedding, two more weddings of wealthy Indian couples are scheduled.

These will also span three days, with the second wedding taking place from February 7 to 9 and the third from February 10 to 12, each hosting around 500 guests.

While the main events are being held at Vinpearl Hạ Long, additional activities will take place on a cruise ship and in caves in Cẩm Phả.

With its stunning Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Quảng Ninh is becoming a favoured location for affluent Indian families to host extravagant weddings.

Recently, another lavish wedding for an Indian billionaire couple took place over four days from January 20 to 23, 2025, on a cruise ship in Hạ Long Bay and at FLC Hạ Long. — VNS