Tết market spaces offer local traditional culture experience

ĐÀ NẴNG — With the holiday spirit set to ebb and flow across the coast, Tết (Lunar New Year) traditional market spaces have been launched at the city’s Museum, destinations and beach communities in Đà Nẵng and Hội An, offering cultural experience opportunities for tourists visiting during the Tết vacation.

The Đà Nẵng Museum said a series of decorations, installations, pavilions and musical performances would be organised from morning until late in the evening at 42 Bạch Đằng Street from February 5 to 28.

Tourists can explore a Tết display space at the museum by joining the Tết Village Market, where traditional cuisine and shopping for Tết offerings are available, along with áo dài (Vietnamese long dress) fashion and crafts displays, as well as a market for kids.

Local crafts and traditional Tết cakes, including sticky rice square cake and cylinder cake, will be featured alongside coffee making, drawing on silk, pottery forming experiences and decoration skills.

A photo exhibition, The Spice of Life, will display 80 photographs by 44 artists, capturing local lifestyles and everyday routines.

Ethnic Cơ Tu dances, folk games, acoustic music and calligraphy demonstrations will also feature in the museum’s Tết programmes.

Another Tết space, the Heritage Tết Gourmet, has been launched at Furama Đà Nẵng Resort to serve local communities and foreign tourists during the Tết holiday period from February 8 to 22.

The Tết market space, introduced in 2010, aims to bring families and visitors together to experience typical Vietnamese culture and cuisine in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Traditional food will be in the spotlight, especially bánh tét, the quintessential Tết dish in central and southern Việt Nam, along with glutinous square cakes, jams, tea and a range of rural specialties.

A painting and sculpture exhibition by the late renowned artist Lê Bá Đảng on the theme of Flower and Horse has opened at Đà Nẵng City’s Fine Arts Museum.

The museum said a collection of 100 works by the French-Vietnamese artist (1921–2015) was on display at 78 Lê Duẩn Street from January 31 to February 28.

In 2023, the museum received a complete collection of 253 items, including 101 paintings and 30 sculptures, following a donation from his family.

The Lê Bá Đảng Memory Centres dedicated to the artist’s work have also been launched in Huế and HCM City.

Meanwhile, a local organic and green tourism community at the Tân Thành Flea Market on An Bàng Beach, about 5km from Hội An, has opened a shopping space along Nguyễn Phan Vinh Street.

The flea market, described as the first venue of its kind for handmade crafts and cuisine, food and beverage, organic products and One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods, showcases green products and promotes healthier shopping for tourists and local communities.

It also encourages zero-plastic, waste reduction and recycling by offering organic products, recycled items, old furniture and a range of second-hand goods for exchange between sellers and buyers.

The market is regarded as the first site in Hội An to develop a waste recycling hub, a Material Recovery Facility, where local residents can bring reusable waste for recycling instead of dumping it, as well as a non-plastic market.

Hội An has also decorated Tết spaces along the banks of the Hoài River for tourists during the holiday. — VNS