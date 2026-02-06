Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Huế’s imperial calligraphy takes centre stage at Metropole Tết Space

February 06, 2026 - 14:09
Huế’s imperial calligraphy, once thought lost, is being revived at the Metropole Tết Space in Hà Nội, where visitors can explore this tradition alongside performances, workshops and festive customs marking the Lunar New Year.
Huế’s imperial calligraphy, known as liễn, takes centre stage at the Metropole Tết Space in Hà Nội. — Photos courtesy of SLMH

HÀ NỘI — The revival of Huế’s imperial calligraphy, known as liễn, is taking centre stage at the Metropole Tết Space in Hà Nội, where visitors can explore this once‑lost art alongside a wider programme of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The series, titled Reawakening Liễn, marks the return of a tradition that had disappeared for more than a decade. It opens on February 6 from 3-6pm with a talk introducing the history and meaning of the craft, followed by daily showcases and wood-block printing and carving workshops led by master artisans.

A lion dance will open the Metropole Tết Space, taking place from February 6 to 8.

The event is hosted by Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, a 125‑year‑old landmark in the capital, and runs from February 6 to 8. 

While the calligraphy revival is the highlight, the programme also reflects the breadth of Vietnamese culture during Tết (Lunar New Year). Lion dances, puppet shows and ca trù (ceremonial) singing performances bring festive energy, while exhibitions of traditional painting and hands‑on workshops – such as making bánh chưng (square, glutinous rice cakes), trimming daffodil bulbs and preparing tea – offer visitors a chance to experience customs that remain central to the holiday.

Tết is also a time of social rituals. Among the most familiar is the giving of lì xì, or lucky money, symbolising wishes for health and prosperity. 

In keeping with this tradition, guests staying at the Metropole during the holiday will receive a voucher in the form of lì xì, redeemable for gifts at the hotel’s boutique. Special hampers, curated to combine elements of tradition and modern presentation, are also available for those wishing to share New Year greetings with family, friends or business partners.

Metropole Tết Space is a journey to discover the richness and beauty of Vietnamese heritage, history and traditions.

Food and drink form another layer of the celebration. Spice Garden, the hotel’s Vietnamese restaurant, is serving a five‑course Tết menu featuring dishes such as spring rolls and Hà Nội’s signature bún thang (vermicelli soup with chicken, pork and fried egg, mushrooms and dried turnip). 

Angelina, the cocktail bar and lounge, has created a collection of Tết‑inspired drinks that reinterpret familiar holiday flavours. Meanwhile, Le Beaulieu’s monthly themed Sunday Brunch will dedicate its February 22 edition to Tết, blending French culinary techniques with Vietnamese symbolism.

Together, these elements create a cultural mosaic that allows both locals and international visitors to experience the atmosphere of Tết in the capital – an occasion that is festive, reflective and deeply rooted in tradition.

For inquiries on Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi’s Tết programme, please call 0243 826 6919 or visit www.sofitel-legend-metropole-hanoi.com. – VNS

